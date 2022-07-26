ANGLETON — A Brazoria County resident has joined the almost 3,000 people in the United States who have been diagnosed with the disease monkeypox.
The Brazoria County Health Department issued a statement Monday evening saying it confirmed the case earlier in the day. The infected person is isolated and recovering in their northern Brazoria County home, the news release states.
Health Director Cathy Sbrusch would not release any information about the individual’s age or gender, citing privacy concerns.
As evidenced by the still relatively low number of infected individuals, monkeypox is a fairly rare disease. Endemic in Africa, it is part of the same virus family as the infamous smallpox virus, but with symptoms which present much more mildly and is, as the Center for Disease Control puts it, “rarely fatal.” It is a different virus than that which caused chickenpox.
Symptoms of monkeypox include many of those that one would find with the flu — swollen lymph nodes, chills, fever, exhaustion, headache and body aches, according to the CDC. The telltale sign for the disease is a rash. Resembling pimples, the rash can appear inside the mouth and on the face, hands, feet, chest, genitals and anus. The rash sometimes appears first and can be the only symptom.
Symptoms typically last 2 to 4 weeks.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services says that the disease is typically passed through close contact with an infected individual and the sores that develop from the rash, though it says it can also be spread through “prolonged exposure to an infected person’s respiratory secretions,” contact with items touched by an infected individual and contact with infected animals.
“People who develop a rash should avoid direct contact with other people and contact their health care provider as soon as possible,” Sbrusch said via email. “Infected individuals are contagious until all lesions or blisters have resolved, the scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.”
The county is “performing active surveillance” for any cases that come through the healthcare system and will look at them on a case-by-case basis with regard to how further guidance will be released, she said.
Individuals who believe they have been exposed to monkeypox or exhibit the symptoms are encouraged to contact their medical provider or one of the Brazoria County Health Department clinics in Alvin, Angleton, Lake Jackson or Pearland.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
