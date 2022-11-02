City Council could bring home the improvements to the bathrooms at the city’s baseball complex when it takes up the final invoice, which exceeded the finding approved for the work, Mayor Sue Powell said.
Council previously approved a memorial bench and a table that were presented by Councilman Keith Woods. However, they found the same bench at a different vendor available without tax.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 6102 Fifth St.
OYSTER CREEK
Hearing scheduled for food truck request
City Council will have a public hearing on a permit request to operate a business from a food truck to permanently stationed outside a business at 3215 FM 523.
The council will also consider setting dates for future special meetings.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 3210 FM 523.
SWEENY
Pair of school-related meetings scheduled
The Sweeny ISD Education Foundation board will discuss finance issues including campaigns to raise money for employee giving, teacher appreciation, Giving Tuesday and social media communications campaigns when it meets at 10 a.m. today over Zoom.
The board also will consider paying Sweeny ISD for 50 percent of the executive director’s salary for the recently concluded 2021-22 fiscal yea, its insurance plan and the Bright Minds Grant Program.
The Sweeny ISD Safety and Security Committee discuss trainings for the administrative team and participating in active shooter exercised in December and January.
There will also be an intruder detection audit report for Sweeny Junior High School that will be further discussed in closed session.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. Thursday a the Sweeny ISD Administration Building, 1310 N. Elm St.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
