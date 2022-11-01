Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Women in Astronomy: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. From being hired for essential, tedious work such as analyzing photographs of stars for brightness and color, women have moved on to make important discoveries about stars’ distance and structure. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Senior Adult Social Group: 6:30 p.m. at Wayside Pub, 106 This Way, Lake Jackson. RSVP needed. Contact Eddie Forbes at 979-864-0044 or Eforbes1946@gmail.com.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Accepting online orders through Thursday at bit.ly/SSSWreathOrder for fresh 22-inch scented wreaths. Local pickup is $35 and shipped $45. Funds support the mission of Society of St. Stephen. Proceeds will help families in the area with rent or utility expenses. Call 979-235-0454.
Wednesday
Faith & Fitness: 8 to 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church Of Sweeny 402 N. Main St. Monday-Thursday; Free exercise class for women; no child care available. Call 979-548-5117.
Bible Study and Scrapbook Classes: 7 to 9 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Reformed Baptist Church, 21822 Britt Bailey Boulevard, Angleton. No cost to attend; materials are provided. Contact Susan Sturgis 281-299-8336 or phamstur@yahoo.com.
Thursday
One Nation Under God Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 3213 E. Mulberry, Angleton. Tickets $25 donation. Community welcome to visit replica of our country’s most honored monuments. Contact Ro’Vin Garrett roving1018@gmail.com; 979-900-7019 or Dude Payne dpayne@brazoria-county.com; 979-265-3953.
“American Tapestry”: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Brazosport College Music Department presents its annual fall College Choir concert under the direction of David Hill. Free; no tickets required. Call 979-230-3156.
65th annual Chicken Spaghetti Dinner: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Methodist Church Of Sweeny, 201 E. First St., Sweeny. $12 plates; deliveries must be called in before 9 a.m. to Karen Vogel at 979-665-2626. Call Mary Engelhardt at 979-417-1373 or 979-548-2193.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Pat Williams 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Columbia High School Bond Tour: Noon start from Roughneck tent at district office, 520 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Tour of facilities proposed to be demolished and rebuilt with bond Nov. 8 ballot. Call 979-345-5147, Ext. 1111.
Fall revival: 7 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. “Encourage the Church” with the Rev. Vincent Hightower of St. Mary’s-Bethlehem AME in Sweeny. Call 979-798-8362.
Friday
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church In East Columbia, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Memorial service and silent auction for TRTA foundation. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
