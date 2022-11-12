SWEENY
Dark clouds in the sky threatened for the entirety of the Veterans Day parade, spritzing the crowd with sprinkles on and off for much of the morning, but it never began raining in earnest. Shortly after noon, the cloudy skies parted and the sun shone brightly over the bleachers of Bulldog Stadium as floats emerged at the end of the route, just in time for the ceremony.
It was one of the numerous ways that things went right for the town of Sweeny during their turn hosting the 24th Annual Brazoria County Veterans Day Celebration on Friday. Vets from World War II to Afghanistan served as participants and spectators as the county gathered to humbly thank them for their service and sacrifice.
It wasn’t just the sky threatening the celebration, but also construction. Fortunately, the situation was worked out. Texas Pride Utilities had already been warned off performing any construction during Sweeny’s last council meeting, but it turned out there were plans for work to be done on a railroad intersection on the way into town. Fortunately, Sweeny had its paperwork in place with TXDoT and things went smoothly.
“I think it was a great team effort to find an amicable solution so that the railroad could do the work that they needed to do to repair the tracks and we could still have the parade as scheduled,” City Manager Lyndsey Koskiniemi said.
Despite the forecast, the crowds were good in Sweeny, stretching out through the downtown area almost a mile and a quarter from the muster station near the park to the school complex. The line up consisted of many veterans and members of the area’s American Legion and VFW posts, local political leaders, first responders and vehicles, businesses, school bands and, of course, hard candy for the many children along the route, including Sweeny students who were allowed their own reserved spots.
“The administration allowed kids to come outside and participate and I think that’s important to let the kids see such an awesome community event like this,” Koskiniemi said.
“We had 30 entry forms, but we had closer to 50 show up,” Executive Director for the Sweeny Chamber of Commerce Sarah Pierce said with regards to the parade participants.
It wasn’t just Sweeny law enforcement working the security at the parade and making sure that the route was closed off from traffic, but volunteers from 16 different agencies, including the police departments of Manvel, Danbury, Freeport, Lake Jackson, Oyster Creek, Richwood, West Columbia, Brazoria, Pearland, Angleton, Alvin, C-BISD, both Constables precincts and Sweeny Fire and Rescue.
“We were able to reach out and contact local agencies. The Brazoria County community has always been great about coming out and helping one another, especially for events like this,” Sweeny Police Chief Brad Caudle said. “It’s been a long time since this parade’s been here, so we wanted it to be as successful as possible.
“It’s a joint venture between everybody that’s involved— the VFW halls, a lot of other organizations that help participate with this, law enforcement agencies and, like I said, it’s working together that makes it a success.”
Rosa Patino, a long-time Sweeny resident was one of a handful of folks who had camped out a spot early in front of Stewart’s grocery store, near the end of the route. The reason why was purely logical.
“To get faster access to the high school when the program is done,” Patino said. “We just got out of the elementary Veterans Day program and then we came and parked over here.”
After the parade, vets leaned against the stadium snack bar, eating hot dogs and resting in the shade while they waited for the ceremony.
A display of patriotic enthusiasm, the celebration brought out veterans of World War II and the Korean War which had served as the grand marshals of the parade. They sat front and center around the podium. Some received a hand from younger vets as they proudly stood to salute the flag, including the oldest veteran in attendance, 95 year-old George Ruth.
Despite it being on the program, the first firing of the Texas Militia’s cannon in the ceremony still managed to surprise attendees as its explosive sounds echoed across the field and reenactors delighted many in the crowd.
The keynote speaker was Sweeny VFW member and Korean War veteran Kenneth Lott. A long-time fixture in the Sweeny community who had served in leadership roles such as City Manager and Mayor, he reminded everyone of the highest cost of war.
“All America ought to mourn for we have lost something with each of these soldiers,” Lott said. “There are songs that are unsung because those that might have sang them have been laid low. There are symphonies that will never be completed because those who would do so are with us no more. Great scientific truths and medicine and arts that might have been accomplished by those that are dead and died for our country— someone else must achieve what we have lost.”
“We pray that one day war will be just a memory. It’ll be a word in a dictionary and the scripture in Micah 6:4-8 would come to pass.,” he said, referencing the biblical verse that promises swords will be beaten into plowshares after God judges men and they shall not learn war anymore.
Next year’s 25th anniversary parade is set for Angleton in 2023.
