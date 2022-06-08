The Plantation Quilt Guild is displaying a variety of handmade quilts at the Brazosport Art League Gallery during an exhibit that continues through July 2 at the Center for the Arts and Sciences in Clute.
CLUTE — The Brazosport Art League’s new exhibit is for a bunch of squares.
The art league invited the Plantation Quilt Guild to exhibit its handmade quilts for a five-week installation at the league’s gallery in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, presenting a different art form than usually seen in the gallery.
“We encourage anything in the arts, you know, both formal and informal,” BAL Chairman Ron White said. “I think that’s kind of one of the strengths of the Center for the Arts, that it represents a pretty unique community. We have all kinds of art here and the quilts are no different.”
The guild often donates its quilts to local organizations, namely the local libraries for the summer reading prizes, but do not have many chances to proudly present their work. The group of artful ladies will be temporarily donating about 20 quilts for the installation to present to the public.
“The ladies are very excited about having their stuff displayed, because, you know, we don’t have too many opportunities to do that,” Guild President Nancy Boettiger said. “It’s a nice thing to do, it’s fantastic. We are glad that we can participate.”
The gallery is free for anyone to visit and view the beautifully handmade creations of the Plantation Quilt Guild. The exhibit opened Tuesday and will continue through the first week of July.
“There are some beautiful quilters in the guild, some blue ribbon quilters, with some fantastic work,” member Suzy Wilson said. “There are some amazing ladies in the guild and we are excited to share our work with people.”
