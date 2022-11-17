FREEPORT — Jude Roberson’s food pantry has a new name and a new problem.
The operator of the renamed Grace and Mercy Food Pantry has given out turkeys for the past 14 years since she opened her pantry’s predecessor, Hope for Tomorrow in Clute. For the first time this year, she’s having issues collecting enough birds to meet her distribution goal.
“We have always been giving back to the communities, and during the holidays we have always been able to give turkeys to my clients, especially the ones that are chair-bound and the low-income families,” she said.
She suspects higher prices for turkeys caused by inflation and lower supply caused by the pandemic could be factors, she said.
“It just seems this year will be almost my 14th year, and it is the first year that I struggle to get turkeys,” Roberson said. “It’s a disappointment in my heart, but I know if I keep persevering, I will get those 50 turkeys and it’s never too late to continuously reach out to great supporters.”
With the holiday just a week away, there is an urgency to collect enough birds for distribution.
“I just want to be ready before Thanksgiving to give some hope to some of the families,” Roberson said. “I’m not asking a whole lot. I’m just simply asking to fulfill that order for me so I can call those families and I can either deliver to them and or they can have someone to come to me and pick them up.”
The pantry is at First Saint Emanuel Baptist Church of Freeport, 2023 Skinner St., where people can donate turkeys or donors can contact her to arrange for her to pick them up.
“I just want to say thank you guys in advance for all that you do and for taking care of the people in need,” Roberson said to her pantry’s donors. “It is truly important that everybody on a holiday has more than enough to survive, that time gives that person hope and that’s what I’m trying to instill in everyone.”
To make a donation to the pantry, call Roberson at 979-230-8101.
