A Freeport firefighter works to contain a grass fire July 9 as drought conditions continue in Brazoria County. With more than 6 inches of rain recorded in August, the risk of wildfires has diminishes significantly.
ANGLETON — April showers bring May flowers, but August showers have brought an end to the burn ban Brazoria County has had in place since the beginning of July.
After a quiet spring and early summer, fires cropped up more and more frequently as the number of rainless days went on and grass and other foliage dried out. Wildfires on the Brazoria County Wildlife Refuge went up in smoke to the tune of thousands of acres.
As more precipitation has made its way across the county in recent weeks, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures how dry a location is on a zero-to-800 scale — with 800 being total drought — finally slipped below 400 for a fifth straight day Monday.
Texas A&M maps currently have the county KBDI mean at just under 300 and a very wide variance of approximately 550 at its highest and 30 at its lowest.
“We’ve had a dry year until the last couple of weeks. We finally have gotten adequate rainfall, so the moisture in the ground is picking back up, even though the ground is still soaking up just about everything that’s fallen. But the grass is starting to green up, so it cuts down on the amount of dry material to burn,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“Thankfully it didn’t come in larger amounts of rain, like what we had five years ago with (Hurricane) Harvey,” he said.
August has seen 5.76 inches of rain through Sunday, more than the months of April through July combined, according to National Weather Service data.
Sebesta lifted the ban, effective Monday, at his first opportunity. Public Information Officer Sharon Trower, reminded residents they need to follow all Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidelines, but indicated it was a good time to get work done for land management.
“The Brazoria County Office of Emergency Management encourages property owners with large brush and debris piles to take advantage of the lifted burn ban. With the height of hurricane season upon us, flying debris in a hurricane or high wind event could cause damage to property and possibly individuals, so it is best to take advantage of the lifted burn ban as soon as possible,” Trower said in a news release.
Sebesta said it’s sound advice.
“That is a good point. We are getting into the meat of hurricane season and if you’ve got burn piles, as soon as you safely can, it’d probably be good to get that stuff burned,” he said.
Sebesta does not see the ban returning any time soon, he said.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.