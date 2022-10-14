FREEPORT — Many of the men from a church’s rehabilitation facility are still in a housing limbo.
Brooke Anne Reid, a volunteer who said she is trying to help the former residents of Freedom House find a place to stay, said eight of the men filled up a U-Haul and went with her to a facility Thursday in Texas City.
When they arrived, “there was a guy that was using in that bathroom so I didn’t feel right about taking my guys to another recovery center that was using,” she said.
It was a disappointing result that has led to a lot of stress for herself and the former residents, she said, but the men were trying to stay positive. They are hoping to find another church to help them for the time being, Reid said.
“We’re literally at our wit’s end. We don’t know where we’re going to take them because nobody’s going to rent to guys with convictions. So that’s really hard, and that’s what we’re trying to work on right now,” Reid said. “Even if I just had a commercial building I could rent, but I don’t know anybody else who has stuff right now.”
Thimothy Williams, who announced his departure from the church as an associate pastor Wednesday night, also is assisting with the effort, he said. Their work is unaffiliated with the church, and they have stated the intended goal to help the men recovering from addiction find short-term and, eventually, long-term housing.
“Right now, we’re kind of struck out. They’re going to kind of be spread out,” Williams said. “Each one of us is going to have to divide them up between our homes until tomorrow and hopefully we’ll find a place for them then.”
Pastor Ernie Hutchings, the founder of Freedom House, told the Facts that three men were still in the facility as of Thursday afternoon, and they were scheduled to move to a new facility today, which corresponded with a report from Reid.
Of the remaining residents, at least one still planned to go with the larger group, wherever they should end up, while another was weighing his options, Reid said.
All went to Freedom House to overcome addiction as part of a six-month program operated by the church. The men, whose stays ranged from a week to five months, were told Monday by Hutchings they had to find other accommodations because he did not have the finances for it to continue operating.
The difficulty in finding a new place for the recovering addicts comes in placing them somewhere they will have accountability to each other and have help preserving their sobriety.
A facility in Rusk, a town north of Nacodoches about a four-hour drive from Freeport, contacted The Facts on Thursday and said they had reached out to Freedom House by email with an offer to house the men.
“That was really far for us, so we weren’t sure how we we’re going to do that,” Reid said.
Williams indicated they very much appreciated the offer and are keeping it in mind, but for some of the men, it wasn’t an option due to their legal status.
“We’re hoping we’ll find something a little closer because we still want to make sure they stay obligated to their treatment and they also have legal matters they have to attend to as well. So they’ve got to stay kind of close within the county,” Williams said. “Their probation officers wouldn’t let them go that far for a few of them. They really want to stay together, so we’re doing everything that we can to work this out.”
