ANGLETON — The 16 people to graduate from the latest Leadership Angleton class were chosen as members because of their efforts to better the community. That work didn’t stop during their activities for the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce program.
“We made a couple of gift baskets and sold them at Market Days and sold raffle ticks and raised almost $3,700 for the business,” graduate Bridget Miller said during Wednesday’s Distinguished Leaders Awards luncheon.
The money will benefit the Brazoria County Alliance for Children, which works with children and families experiencing child abuse by providing a comfortable process for them to be interviewed. Their testimonies are recorded and are given to law enforcement to aid in the investigations.
“We’re hoping to get new interviewing equipment because the one we have is very old. This money will go towards getting that,” said Executive Director Kristi Hawkins, also a Leadership Angleton graduate. “If we have good quality equipment, it will pick up the statement the child is making and make it better to preserve what has happened.”
Participants for the nine-month program included people from government and the private sector. They are nominated by their businesses, self-nominated or by someone who sees their community involvement, said Michele Allison, interim president and CEO of the chamber.
Activities began with a retreat in September, then each month members take an educational tour that involves city government, county government, education, health care or big industries, Allison said.
Leadership Angleton volunteer and chamber ambassador Susan Hansen of Neal Insurance received the Distinguished Leader Award from the class in recognition of her impact and the time she devotes to the community, graduate Stephenie Pharr said.
“I like volunteering and being around people and I like doing what I can to help. I volunteer for several different organizations,” Hansen said. “If you can get out and help people and they can rely on you, it makes things run smoother for them. I was so shocked because I was in a group with a lot of good people that do a lot of work, so I was very shocked.”
Hanna Chalmers, communications leader for Angleton ISD, plans on using the relationships made through Leadership Angleton to be more involved with the community, she said.
“I’m so invested in the community as a school district employee and as an individual, I care deeply about what we do,” she said. “I was happy to join and be a part of it. I meet so many people, some I didn’t know, and I know I can reach out to them and use that connection.”
Pharr admitted being a little unsure about the program when she joined, but is glad she took part, she said.
“This was something I wasn’t expecting and was a little apprehensive in the beginning, but after getting started, it has been one of the best endeavors I’ve ever had with a group of people I’ve become very close with,” she said. “Learning more about the community has been very impactful for me and being able to know what each area does have been very helpful.”
Leadership Angleton gave Miller some ideas on how she can become even more involved in the community, she said.
“Doing this leadership program was interesting and I learned a lot about the local industries with the needs and opportunities in the area,” Miller said. “I do volunteer work at several locations and just discovered a few new ones. It’s been very eye-opening as far as industries I didn’t know where here.”
