ANGLETON
The downpours that blew away any thought of an outdoor ribbon-cutting for the new Brazoria County Emergency Operations Center provided an appropriate symbolism since such situations demonstrated the need for such a facility.
When Hurricane Ike struck the Texas Gulf Coast in 2008, the county had no dedicated facility to handle its response, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said during Tuesday’s decision in a spacious call center of the building on the courthouse complex. With 300,000 people residing in the county at the time, officials saw the importance of better coordination and a facility explicitly suited to meeting those residents’ needs during a crisis.
After a 4,000-square-foot stopgap across the street from the Brazoria County Courthouse also outgrew its purpose, county leaders made an emergency operations center built from scratch a priority. A $5 million grant earmarked by state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston — which covered almost two-thirds of the $8.17 million cost — helped make it a reality.
“I remember calling Judge Sebesta and asking him, ‘If you had $5 million what would you do with it?’ And we knew exactly what he would say,” Huffman said. “And that was before I was chair of finance, and now I’m chair of finance so maybe I’ll fund something else.”
Six flood events, the February freeze, pandemic and multiple hurricanes in the past decade provided more evidence of the need for a dedicated EOC, Sebesta said.
The room in which the ceremonial ribbon-cutting took place — a dedicated call center to be used for representatives of industry, school district and other major institutions important to a coordinated response — occupies as much space alone as the previous emergency operations center. Conference rooms, training facilities, a media center for live webcasting of news conferences and offices for both county and state emergency management officials spread around its corridors.
One of the offices will be occupied by Jamie Praslicka, the new Brazoria County liaison from the Texas Department of Emergency Management. State Director Nim Kidd recently directed the position be created to allow for a direct connection between the two levels of government, including stationing the liaison in the county to which they are assigned.
“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Brazoria County has the first agent here because I have a good relationship with Chief Kidd and I’m always pushing for Brazoria County,” Huffman said. “We seem to have everything here — hurricanes, freezes floods. The Brazos River is our friend but not our friend. It continues to create trouble for us.”
Having Praslicka station with county emergency officials will be invaluable, Sebesta said.
“It’s huge, because what we had before this last spring was one person for the whole region,” he said. “They have control of a lot of resources. TDEM is a phenomenal partner when we have things go to hell. … If we need something in the county, I can give them a buzz, and it’s very important to have that relationship.”
A noteworthy space is one dedicated to fighting misinformation that could be spreading through the community. Designed with the help of Public Information Officer Sharon Trower, who will coordinate its volunteers during an emergency, the bank of desks and wall of monitors will allow the county to combat innocent rumors and malicious disinformation with immediacy, Sebesta said.
“We’ll have this full of folks who are monitoring social media and then they can go in and correct things as Brazoria County,” he said. “Sharon put all this together and used it during the floods to correct bad information.”
The adjacent room will have county employees handling calls from the public to address their concerns, the third room to connect telecommunications.
It took just 267 days from the groundbreaking to substantial completion last month and came in on budget, said Aaron Bradford, the project superintendent for SpawGlass, which is the lead contractor on the courthouse complex expansion.
“The structure is weather-hardened. It’s got hurricane-resistant glass and windows and door and also a weather-hardened roof, so it can withstand the different things that come here along the coast,” Bradford said. “One of the best things is the building has been equipped, once we get the generator here, with full generator backup power, so in one of those events, the different individuals are going to be able to stay here 24 hours a day until that crisis passes.”
The natural gas-powered generator is a victim of supply chain issues, one of the gaps remaining to fully finish the building’s construction.
While the public will benefit from the new facility, he said, there will not be a welcome mat for them — it is intended only for those dedicated to emergency management when a natural disaster or other crisis needs activation.
