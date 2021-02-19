Freeport residents like Carlos Garcia and his mother, Rosario, had been without power and water for days in freezing temperatures. One of their first chances to restock their food supplies came Friday morning.
“I’m glad they are doing this. Everybody has to care for each other right now,” Carlos Garcia said.
With just hours notice, the Brazosport Cares Food Pantry and local businesses were ready to step into action to assist struggling local communities, many of whom were without electricity or water in below-freezing temperatures.
The food pantry and its volunteers gathered Friday after receiving hundreds of emergency distribution boxes from the Houston Food Bank.
Program Organizer Lysette Juarez was tasked with assembling the volunteers who were more than eager to aid residents.
“We all came in at 8:30 a.m. and we had the supplies and the food and the people, so let’s get it out there as soon as possible,” Juarez said. “We know there are a lot of people struggling right now. We are expecting to help 300 families and so we are pulling from our normal distribution and the disaster boxes.”
Volunteers handed boxes of fresh produce, peaches, tuna, potatoes, oatmeal, granola bars, dry rice, packaged spaghetti and sauce, apple juice and water jugs, Juarez said.
Residents like the Garcias had to dispose of their groceries spoiled by the power outage and bundle to stay warm for days. Carlos Garcia felt grateful for the pantry and the community’s continued generosity. His focus this week has been keeping his mother warm. She’s in her 70s.
“I’m glad they do care because we had been without water and light for almost a week,” he said.
Carlos Garcia was not alone as dozens of vehicles wrapped around the pantry, awaiting their turn. Juarez was overwhelmed with joy knowing the handouts were going to residents who were in dire need.
“It makes us feel great because we are here to help out the community and to serve the people who are in need,” Juarez said. “We are so grateful for our volunteers because without them we couldn’t do this by ourselves.”
Volunteer Shelley Collins did not hesitate to come to the distribution site when she received the call.
“I told my kids to get off the computer, to put their coats on and come help me,” Collins said. “This area was hit hard with no power and water. I am always moved by the generosity of this community. I think they have more volunteers than they needed and all of the food just left me in shock.”
Juarez was skeptical volunteers would show up, but was pleasantly surprised when they did in droves.
Juarez added the pantry hopes to receive more emergency boxes Monday or Tuesday to distribute.
Local business owners like Linda Call wanted to help after seeing firsthand the struggles people are enduring. The owner of Allied Loans and Tax Service was heartbroken to witness a homeless man digging water from a drainage ditch.
“This came together this morning,” Call said. “We have just seen people out and some of them don’t have cars and were walking out there and we were thinking the least we can do is give them something to eat and drink. Sometimes we have quite a few homeless people that come around so we watch for them.”
Aware of the hardships, Call offered employees of her Clute agency to serve homemade sausage wraps to customers and anyone in need. Employees had bought food from the grocery store and cooked it Friday morning to share, Call said.
“There are some people out there hurting right now,” Call said. “I just feel sorry for people who lost their food and don’t have any money to go do anything about it. Enough is really enough and it’s brutal.”
In Angleton, Lunacy Taco Shack owner Jim Luna is offering free tacos to people suffering from the storm.
“We had busted pipes in our home but we kept electricity there and at the shack,” Luna said. “Wednesday, we told people that anyone struggling who wanted a warm meal (to come in) and we had a lot of people coming in.”
Luna said the shack handed out 300 tacos to residents without power and those impacted by the Monday fire at the Lea Villa townhomes complex.
“We couldn’t turn people away,” Luna said. “We are still open for business and will feed anyone who needs it.”
