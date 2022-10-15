Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Brazoria County Fair Parade: 10 a.m., follows route through Angleton. Theme: “Sponsors, Volunteers, Families: Generations of Traditions.” Featuring Rice University Marching Band and Brazosport College Community Band plus floats from community groups. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Brazoria County Fair: 9 a.m. to midnight at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Tricycle Races 1:15 p.m. in the auditorium, fair queen coronation 7 p.m. in the auditorium, Mutton Bustin’ 6 p.m. in the arena; Neal McCoy and Casey Donahew concert 9 p.m. Admission $12 adults 16 and older, $5 ages 7 to 15, 6 and younger free; family passes $30. Call 979-849-6416 or visit bcfa.org.
Christ Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m to 7 p.m. through Halloween at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Benefits the Society of St. Stephen and Brazosport Cares Food Pantry. Call 979-297-2013.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: Daily until 6 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Pumpkins $5. Take photos with your children. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Sea Shell Searchers Shell Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Admission is free. Over 350 feet of scientific and artistic exhibits from 4 different states. Call Wanda 979-236-5274.
A Doll’s House Part 2: 8 to 10 p.m. at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $10 donation admission or free for students and BC employees with ID. Call 979-230-3000.
Varner Hogg Market Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
What Does It Take To Be An Astronaut?: 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Teen Lock In: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Nerf battle and other games. Ages 12-18; permission slips required for teens. Call 979-415-2590.
Wild Peach Market BBQ: 6 to 9 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Donations accepted to help with all further community benefits. Call 979-480-3223 or email wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
Discussion of Gulf Coast Reads: 2 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “Lone Stars” by Justin Deabler. Call 979-415-2590.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday via Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. See birds up close and learn about birds migration through the Brazosport Area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Halloween at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
Sunday
Brazoria County Fair Events: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free admission day. Carnival wristbands $25. Twirling Contest at 9 a.m. in the auditorium and Mutton Bustin’ at 1 p.m. in the arena. Youth talent 4 p.m. Arts and crafts awards, vendors, entertainment, food and more. Free admission. Call 979-849-6416.
Mums & Mistletoes Reception For Alumni: 12:15 p.m. in the Angelina Room at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. Unveiling of quilt; original alumni in attendance. All invited to understand how the event started. Refreshments provided. Call Barbara Robie at 979-417-8012.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Turkey dinner/bazaar: 11 a.m. in the KC Hall, 20632 Highway 36, Brazoria. Turkey dinner plates with tea and dessert for $15. Drive-thru available. Duke Gamino live music, live and silent auctions, pastry booth with kolaches, raffle, children’s games and a country store. Call 979-548-2020.
Church 95th Anniversary RSVP deadline: Event will be at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 23 at First English Lutheran Church, 3615 College St., Damon. Luncheon to follow services by Pastor Laura Olson and Pastor Jamie Olson. RSVP appreciated. Gift card raffle tickets $5 each. Call Margie Meffore at 979-235-9530.
Sea Shell Searchers Shell Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Admission is free. Over 350 feet of scientific and artistic exhibits from 4 different states. Call Wanda 979-236-5274.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: Daily until 6 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Pumpkins $5. Take photos with your children. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Christ Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch: 11 a.m to 7 p.m. through Halloween at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Benefits the Society of St. Stephen and Brazosport Cares Food Pantry. Call 979-297-2013.
Monday
Brazoria County Fair Events: 9 a.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25; Food pantry night bring three canned goods to Gate 2 and receive discount coupon. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Lamb show 3 p.m. Pet parade 6:30 in the auditorium. W.F. Gonzalez Pavillion concert TBD. Admission $12 adults 16 and older, $5 ages 7 to 15, 6 and younger free; family passes $30. Call 979-849-6416 or visit bcfa.org.
Fun Timer’s Dominos Tournament: 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Bring dominos or use ours. For ages 55 and older. Call 979-415-2600.
Freeport Senior Citizens Commission Bingo: 10 a.m. to noon at Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St., Freeport. Snacks provided. Call Diane Crosby at 979-341-3045.
Makerspace Monday: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Advanced Rape Aggression Defense: 3 to 5 p.m. at Brazosport College Gator Hall, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Women’s only course. Basic R.A.D. program is required. Only need to take one class for completion; register at brazosport.edu/radbasic. 979-230-3036.
Sweeny High School open house: 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. parent meeting session 1, 5:45 p.m. open house (visit classes), 6:45 to 7 p.m. parent meeting session 2 at the school, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Parent meeting sessions will cover important dates, Skyward Family Access, PSAT/SAT, Naviance, CCMR, testing calendar, FAFSA and Brazosport College Dual Credit. Call 979-491-8100.
Christ Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Halloween at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Benefits the Society of St. Stephen and Brazosport Cares Food Pantry. Call 979-297-2013.
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Halloween at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.