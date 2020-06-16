CLUTE — When Brazosport ISD extended its school day, it didn’t just affect students and staff, a parent told trustees during their meeting Monday night.
“When you schedule a child, you schedule a family,” Becky Meservy said.
Meservy was among dozens of parents and family members who gathered in the gymnasium of T. W. Ogg Elementary, drawn by their unhappiness with the extra 30 minutes district officials have planned to add to the school day for the upcoming school year. The decision was made during trustees’ meeting last month.
District parents were quick to raise concerns about the change, including the potentially negative impact of an even longer day on students, especially the younger students, and whether kids would be able to have opportunities to take breaks during the school day.
Five people chose to voice their concerns to the board directly, including possible negative impacts of a longer school day on sleep and students’ well-being and that family input was not sought before the district made its decision.
“For a decision of this magnitude, I would have hoped that BISD stakeholders at large would’ve been contacted to provide input,” parent Mike Walls said.
Those stakeholders include the students and parents themselves, and Walls believes they should’ve been spoken to in order for the district to understand their needs — especially as they will be affected, he said.
However, the decision was made with the needs of the students in mind, district leaders responded.
The extra 30 minutes will allow for roughly 14 more days of instruction built into the school year while allowing the district to stay on an academic calendar that staff, students and parents are already familiar with, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“There is enough uncertainty with what learning may look like next school year,” Massey said.
The time will allow support for alternative schedules and varied instructional models if necessary, such as a hybrid of face-to-face and distance learning, or sporadic school closures, he said.
It will also allow for more time to address students’ learning gaps and social and emotional needs, Massey said.
“We believe the need to address student learning gaps due to school closure is not a short-term issue,” he said. “We need to prevent a literacy crisis and ensure our students are learning to read, which is less than ideal through remote learning.
“We know intervention is most effective when it takes place during the school day.”
The cost is minimal, and the addition eliminates the need for as much after-school intervention, Massey said. Students might bring home less homework, and 30 minutes is still a reasonable expectation of teachers and staff members, he said.
“Another thing about this time is that it gives clubs and organizations time to meet when everyone can get together,” Massey said.
Board member Joe Rinehart voiced vehement approval of the additional 30 minutes, speaking from his 34 years of experience as an educator and a coach within the school district, with kids who had to bus to and from school, had to work or help care for siblings.
“If they need help, there’s not a time present in our schedule for them to get help,” Rinehart said.
It saddened him every day in the classroom to hear kids say that they couldn’t do this or that because of those other obligations, he said.
The extension of the school day provides 30 minutes for them to get help in whatever subjects they might need, and allows them to rotate between those subjects each day.
“This is for kids,” Rinehart said. “We now have an opportunity for them to gain opportunity every week, and it is vital. We are not able to service all our kids in the way that they deserve to be served on our present schedule, but this implementation of this period right here gives them the opportunity to gain knowledge, and to achieve success.”
While the decision was made with the students in mind, the parents are the ones who really know their kids and whether the change will be beneficial or detrimental for them, parent Corrine Camarada said.
“I think our biggest trouble is there was no community input asked for before this decision was made,” she said. “You had your panel of teachers and that’s lovely, and all of us here support our teachers, but we’re parents and we know our kids.”
For her own child, the decision will be detrimental, she said.
Camarada also pointed out that an eight-hour school day translates to a 40-hour work week, which is what is asked of adults.
“It is not appropriate for small children,” she said. “Thirty minutes is an eternity for little ones.”
Additionally, Texas already has one of the longest school days in the country, and Texas schools rank 33rd in the nation, she said.
“I don’t think quantity over quality is what we want to go for,” Camarada said.
