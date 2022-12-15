Wharton County prosecutors have requested that the 13th District Court of Appeals allow the capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield to proceed.
The defense team wants to test a gun not in the evidence, an item the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office cannot produce because it did not seize it earlier as part of the murder investigation, according to the appeal response filed Monday with the 13th District.
Other defense motions, District Attorney Dawn Allison writes in her response, involve “constitutional violations that have not occurred and may never occur.” Citing the 2011 court case Lykos vs. Fine, she adds, “We do not put the cart before the horse: ‘a defendant has no claim of wrongful conviction or wrongful sentencing before he has even gone to trial.’”
Satterfield stands accused of killing Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28; or Maya Victoria Rivera, 24; of Angleton, along with the couple’s son, 5-year-old Ray Shawn Hudson Jr.
However, the pending trial before Wharton County’s 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp involves only the death of the child. If convicted, Satterfield could be sentenced to die.
The three victims were shot and killed June 13, 2018, and Satterfield was arrested the next day by the Rosenberg Police Department on a drug charge. He was being held in the Fort Bend County Jail when the partially burned bodies were found three days later in a burn pit off Floyd Road outside Burr in East Wharton County.
Public defenders Brian Lacour, lead counsel, along with Susan Anderson and Scott Pawgan were granted a hearing in the 13th District Court of Appeals on Dec. 2. The defense is requesting the right to do their own review of DNA testing of a gun, a knife and other items.
All those requests should be denied, according to prosecutor’s filings before the appeals court. The DA’s office notes the requests were not made before Judge Clapp until two days before the murder trial was set to begin.
The pending appeal puts all proceedings on hold. The court has already spent from Oct. 24 to Nov. 30 conducting individual interviews to seat a 12-person jury to hear the case along with four alternates.
No schedule has been set on when the appeals court will consider the request, whether it will call an in-person hearing or issue a ruling.
If the court rules for the defense, it could mean a significant delay as tests are conducted and items collected. If the court rules for the prosecution team of Allison, Natalie Tise and Lance Long, the trial could proceed relatively quickly, although it is unlikely that could happen before January.
The defense notes in its filings that a man’s life is on the line in this case.
