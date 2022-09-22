FREEPORT — The Walk for Recovery brings awareness about community-provided services that aid those with substance abuse problems.
The free event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., for everyone to attend and learn about addiction and recovery.
Treatment providers and those with resource initiatives set up tables of information for participants to learn about services provided for people in recovery, said Brandye Toombs, founder of the Brazoria County Recovery Committee.
“Whether it be mental health counseling, suicide prevention for teenagers, substance abuse treatment, the Recovery Court, 12-step meetings — we try to encompass as much as possible,” Toombs said.
The walk, in its fifth year, has grown in attendance from a few people and organizations participating to an entire community event.
The goal is to bring awareness that there are resources for people or families struggling with substance abuse disorder and to reduce the stigma associated with the disorder and other mental health issues, District Judge Patrick Sebesta said.
“I’m the judge that presides over the drug court program, so my involvement with it these days is just to be supportive of it more than anything and then to show up and to be supportive of what the Recovery Committee is doing,” Sebesta said.
The support for the event allows the committee to expand on supporting and providing opportunities for those affected by substance abuse.
“This past year we have been able to create two scholarships. These scholarships are specific to people in recovery who are going to college to try to better themselves and change their lives and become productive members of society,” Toombs said. “It’s always directed toward GPA, or if you’ve been in foster care, or if you’ve been a battered woman, but there is nothing for people that are trying to change their lives as far as substance abuse is concerned. So, we’ve created one at Alvin Community College and Brazosport College.”
There will be a presentation of the scholarship checks at the event along with a dance team performance, Narcan training, activities for children, free food and raffle prizes.
Speakers are scheduled to appear to talk about their experiences with substance abuse, specifically touching on how family members of those addicted are affected.
“We have stories of what the pandemic of addiction is really doing in our community and what it’s doing to our children,” Toombs said. “We want people to understand what we offer down here, how many different services and providers there are fighting to give us the help we need. The children need to be able to have their avenue of outlet after having addiction or mental health problems in their home and creating that burden on them.”
Coming out to the event is a way to support and learn how to help those who are struggling with addiction, Toombs said.
“We are a supportive community, and we want to break the stigma of what an addiction really is. This is something that can be treated with support and awareness,” Toombs said. “But that’s never going to happen if we always just turn our head every time we see someone that’s suffering from the disease of addiction or mental health.”
Committee members Jade Slovarp, Dane Langen, Autumn McGinnis, Bera Villareal and Jordan Meeks worked to make the Walk for Recovery happen. The Recovery Committee also credited the sponsors with supporting the event.
