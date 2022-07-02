Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Fishin’ Fiesta: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weigh station open at Freeport Parks Department, 500 Brazosport Blvd. Offshore and inshore mini-tournaments. Fireworks display at dusk. Hosted by Freeport Host Lions Club. Registration information at fishinfiesta.com. Call 979-236-0393.
West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Hamburger Night: 5 to 8 p.m. at Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. Dine in or carry-out. Hamburger baskets $9; cheeseburger baskets $10. Call 979-345-4409.
Richwood All American Celebration: Postponed because of weather.
Friends of the River Patriotic Boat Parade: 4 p.m. at FM 521 Bridge. Fill boat with flags, friends and family. Call Kevin 979-798-0123.
Sarah Crawford Book Signing: 2 to 4 p.m. at Stardust Coffee House, 117 N. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Crawford, of Clute, will sign copies of “The Great Adventures of Galaxy Protectors.”
Breakfast with Belle: 10 a.m. to noon at Dow Arena Theatre, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Admission $20. Sold out. Photo opportunity available. Call 979-265-7661.
Fun, Fellowship and Fun: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-2013
Kites Take Flight: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Surfside Beach at second free beach entrance, 221-201 CR 257E, Freeport. Flying kites, family friendly and all ages welcome. Register at event for free kites. Weather permitting. Email info@inspirationalcrossroads.com.
Rubber Duck Regatta: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Dunbar Park, 803 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Bring kayak or canoe, life jackets and paddles for a 1-mile course. Call 979-297-4533.
Angleton Freedom Fireworks: 9:20 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds parking lot, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free. Call 979-848-5600.
Sunday
Fishin’ Fiesta: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weigh station open at Freeport Parks Department, 500 Brazosport Blvd. Offshore and inshore mini-tournaments. Hosted by Freeport Host Lions Club. Registration information at fishinfiesta.com. Call 979-236-0393.
The Living Room Independence Day Celebration: 2 to 10 p.m. at 5081 CR 631, Brazoria. Water slides, barbecue, fireworks and worship. Call 979-709-8052.
July 4th Celebration: 4 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Carnival games, inflatables, kickball, volleyball, food and fireworks. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Monday
Summer Concert Series: 6 to 9 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Musical guest Cole Degges. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. Presented by T-Mobile. Fireworks show follows from Dunbar Park. Call 979-415-2600.
A Hometown Celebration: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The American Legion Sands Weems Memorial Pavillion, 219 Veterans Park Drive, West Columbia. Free food, water slides, train and fire truck rides, washer and horseshoe contest. Call 979-345-3123.
Honoring Clarence E. Sasser: Noon to 2 p.m. at American Legion post, 812 W. Miller St., Angleton. Contact Gloria Leflore 281-797-6078 or gwcamericanlegionpost835@gmail.com.
Old-Fashioned 4th of July: 6 p.m. at Backyard Park, 1664 Main St, Sweeny. Free food, sno-cones, games and more. Call 979-548-3249.
Pre-Fireworks Concert: 7:30 p.m. at Alvin Community College, 3110 Mustang Road, Alvin. Featuring Alvin Community Band. Call 281-388-4255.
Backyard Fireworks: 9 p.m. or dark from West Columbia Little League Field, 317 Magnolia Ave., West Columbia. Call 979-345-3123.
Communitywide “American Flag” Event: 5 p.m. at Wesley First United Methodist Church, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Bring chairs or blankets and enjoy free food and a celebration of the God-given gift of freedom. Call 979-265-2362.
July 4th Fireworks Display: 9 p.m. at Briscoe Park, 3625 Briscoe Drive, Alvin. Suggested parking locations are ACC, YMCA or other parking lots within viewing area. Call 281-388-4255.
Freedom Fireworks 2022: 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Le Tulle Park, 1135 Highway 35 S., Bay City. Music, games and food trucks. Call 979-323-1660.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Education Center, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Weight loss support group for healthy eating and lifestyle changes. $5 monthly fee. Call Monte at 979-848-7944.
Tuesday
Prayer Connection: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Dirty South, 116 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Gather for prayer and have a meal together. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
