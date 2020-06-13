Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Volunteer Saturday: 9:30 a.m. at Harvest for the Hungry Farm, 4302 FM 523, Freeport. New volunteers should arrive early; everyone should bring water and gloves. Call the farm at 936-577-5770 or visit harvestforthehungrytexas.org.
Food Distribution: Noon at Words of Life Outreach Ministry, 1402 N. Ave. I, Freeport. Open to the public; no income guidelines. Fruits, vegetables, canned goods and meat. While supplies last. Partnered with Houston Food Bank. Call Janedra 979-388-3398 or Pastor Samuel Nelson 979-418-3255.
Teen Summer Theater Camp: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. via Zoom. Printed scripts will be delivered. Ages 12 to 18; $150 per person. Hosted by Center for the Arts and Sciences. Register at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Live Storybook Challenge: 1 to 1:30 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Program: “Plant a Beanstalk.” Call 979-864-1519.
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
Monday
Facebook Live Challenge: 10:30 to 11 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Kids Make It Monday Live: 2 to 2:30 p.m. live via Facebook page. Make dragon gliders. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-849-1519.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Freeport Library. Call 979-233-3622.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ascend Performance Materials, 6220 FM 2917, Alvin. Contact Ruth at 281-228-4256 or reday@ascendmaterials.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Tuesday
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 10 a.m. via Zoom. Fellowship and sharing prayers. Email dlw101556@gmail.com to join. Call 979-308-6125.
Blood Drive: Noon to 7 p.m. at UTMB Health Angleton/Danbury Campus, 140 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Contact Peggy at 979-549-8401, email pmorehan@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Wednesday
Summer Children’s Series: 10 a.m. streamed free on the Clarion’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. The Magic of Lanny Kibbey brings the very best in magical entertainment with his world-class, children’s-oriented comedy magic show. Call 979-230-3156.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 8:30 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-864-1519.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Live Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Thursday
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson, 1350 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Contact Howard at 979-849-3681 or hgoe@goecycles.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Public welcome. Call 713-419-7484.
