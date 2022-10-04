Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
National Night Out: 6 to 8 p.m. at Brazosport College red parking lot, 500 College Boulevard, Lake Jackson. Meet and Greet college police officers, inflatables, games, free food and drinks. Call 979-230-3036.
National Night Out 2022: 5:30 p.m. at First Capitol Park, North 13th Street, West Columbia. Join first responders for food and fun. Call 979-345-5121.
National Night Out: 6 to 9 p.m. at Jones Creek Marshal’s Office, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road, Freeport. A night of fun and fellowship with your neighbors and first responders. Call 979-233-3091.
Richwood National Night Out: 6 to 9 p.m. at Ellis Park, 485 Oyster Creek Court, Richwood. Join first responders for a night of food and police community partnership. Call 979-265-2640.
“Artemus Forward To The Sun”: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Prayer Connection: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Madeleine, 401-A This Way, Lake Jackson. Gather for prayer and have a meal together. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Freeport Police Department courtroom, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Contact Angela Cantrell at 979-236-5041 or acantrell@freeport.tx.us.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Hispanic Heritage Month Display: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Oct. 15 at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-1570.
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. through Halloween at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
Wednesday
GMZ Youth Night: 7 p.m.at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Fall revival with the Rev. Steven Benson of New Deliverance Church in Houston. Call 979-798-8362.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Bible Study and Scrapbook Classes: 7 to 9 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Reformed Baptist Church, 21822 Britt Bailey Blvd., Angleton. Free; materials provided. Contact Susan Sturgis at 281-299-8336 or phamstur@yahoo.com.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Thursday
“If It Looks Like A Barn”: 6 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Program: “Archaeology and Interpreting the Past at the Levi Jordan Plantation.” Call 979-864-1208 or visit nchm.org.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Pat Williams 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Friday
“A Doll’s House Part 2”: 8 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $10 donation requested for admission or free for students and BC employees with ID. Call 979-230-3000.
River’s End VFD Family Fishing Fundraiser: Starts 12:01 a.m. through 2 p.m. Sunday at River’s End Fire Department Station 1, 12070 FM 2918, Brazoria. Weigh-ins 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free T-shirt with registration. Daily mini tournaments; registration fees adults $45 and 16 and under $25. Raffle tickets available. Rules and registration at www.revfd.com. Call 979-418-7007 or 979-235-0010.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association Meeting: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
