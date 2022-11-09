After 20 years on the bench, Judge, County Court-At-Law #2 will feature a brand new face.
Thomas Pfeiffer will be the new county court-at-law #2, succeeding Judge Marc Holder, who will retire at the end of the year.
As of 86 percent of polling places reporting, Pfeiffer received 63,622 votes, or 62.62 percent, to defeat democratic candidate Terence Norman, a Pearland attorney, who collected 37,976 votes or 37.38 percent. Results are unofficial until canvassed.
“To the people of Brazoria County, I pledge to each of you to operate County Court at Law No. 2 with the highest level of honesty, integrity and professionalism, while safeguarding the rule of law that paves the way for justice,” Pfeiffer said.
Norman could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Pfeiffer, 45, has lived in Brazoria County for 16 years. He grew up in the small farming community of Six Mile in Calhoun County. For the last 18 years, he has served the public as an assistant district attorney and tried nearly every manner of felony cases, including capital murder cases.
He is a christian, first-generation college graduate and veteran of the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of captain before his 2013 honorable discharge. For the last 18 years, he has served the public as an assistant district attorney and tried nearly every manner of felony case, including capital murder cases, he said.
He served eight years in the U.S. Army Reserve JAG Corps along with one year of active duty in 2006 for Operation Enduring Freedom, attaining the rank of captain. Pfeiffer felt his experience and 18 years as a felony prosecutor qualified him to serve the community, he said.
When setting bail, judges are to balance numerous considerations, he said. Setting a bond is a critical juncture that impacts community safety and the balancing analysis should be governed by reasonableness.
Pfeiffer thinks every case is unique and should not be handled in a “cookie cutter” fashion. Judges would not be doing their jobs if they left their common sense at the courthouse steps each day, he said.
He believes Judges wear many hats and are meant to be students of the law as it is not stagnant, he said. He believes judges are to be neutral arbiters of a courtroom, without agenda, always in pursuit of what the law says.
“Every elected office in this county belongs solely to the everyday citizens of Brazoria County who work hard for a living and rightfully expect the very best from their local leaders,” he said.
Norman, 57, a Beaumont native, served 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, including deployments to Balikesir, Turkey, where he participated in NATO war games, and to Bahrain during Operation Desert Storm.
His campaign platform focused on the job description he says consists of experience in various laws. The position requires one to possess the integrity to fairly and objectively rule on matters before the court in accordance with established laws and precedent. One should ensure the sanctity of the office is maintained through honesty, accountability and transparency and understanding of his duty and role in promoting and ensuring the safety of his county, Norman said.
Pfeiffer will serve a four-year term on the bench.
“America is still the land of opportunity. Before this campaign, I had never run for political office and my family and I lived a simple and quiet life. It was not necessarily my life’s goal to be an elected official, but I strongly believe in the merits of citizens stepping forward in public service. Thank you for your vote and trust,” he said. “I ask that the people of this county pray for our country, our President and our local officials on every level. Brazoria County is my home and I am ready to serve.”
