ANGLETON — When Columbia High School's Brazoria County Fair Queen candidate Taryn Fojtik received the Miss Congeniality sash, she had no idea moments later she would be wearing a tiara.
"I honestly feel great; the Miss Congeniality award means a lot to me just because the girls pick that. So, it means a lot that they have seen my personality and recognized something in me," Fojtik said. "For fair queen, that was such as shock to me."
Fojtik was crowned 2022 Fair Queen on Saturday night after her escort, Deuce Bellard, read a speech about her accomplishments. Choosing one question from a fishbowl, she was asked, "What is the best quality a parent could share with their children?"
"I believe my parents handed down to me is simply kindness," she said. "Accepting others for their differences and smiling and waving at a random person, because you never know what someone is going through and that simple smile or 'Hey, how are you?' could make their day so much better."
This was a great experience, she said.
Miss Congeniality and Fair Queen, Fojtik go hand in hand, she said.
"Miss Congeniality is the girls picking me based on how I treated them and everyone, and the fair queen needs to be able to talk to people, and I think they tie together in that way," she said.
Hannah Winans, the 2021 Fair Queen, said Fojtik's personality will serve her well in the role.
"She is going to do great things," Winans said. "Just from what she said in her speech about all the activities she's in and dedicated to, I don't believe it will be hard for her to carry the title of Fair Queen for Brazoria County. She won Miss Congeniality, so her fun attitude will carry her through."
While holding the title, Fojtik plans on networking and meeting people from all walks of life as well as encouraging younger children, she said
"I'm going to use my title to be a role model for the younger generations so they can look up to me," she said. "I had so much fun and look forward to what is next."
Of the 12 girls competing, five titles were given out. Each girl was chosen by their school to be their fair queen candidate and they have been in the process of preparing since February, Co-Chairman Sherry McCarver said.
The girls had mock interviews back in August then actual interviews with the judges that went toward their scoring back in September, McCarver said.
Judges scored the girls according to their dress, appearance, and how they walked and spoke, she said.
Before awards could be called out, two candidates were asked to come to the stage for a tiebreaker for the second runner-up position, which went to Hailey Vitols of Turner High School in Pearland.
Her tiebreaker question was if she could put anything in a time capsule about herself, what would it be.
"I answered my FFA career," Vitols said. "FFA has shaped me into who I am today, and I wouldn't be here today speaking if it wasn't for FFA advisers. This is one of my biggest dreams, and it's crazy to see it all play out. I thought there was no possible way that was happening. I expected to do well and had high standards for myself, but hearing them say it was a whole other level. I was shaking."
Vitols was tied with Reagan Blank from Brazoswood High School, who answered the question, "What makes you think you'll be a good leader, and why."
"I think what makes a person a good leader isn't what they do for themselves, but what they can do for others through inspiration, encouragement and being a good role model," Blank said. "What makes a true leader isn't how they lead, but letting others lead."
The first runner-up went to Olivia Fine from Angleton Christian School, who wants to use her position to promote children, she said.
"This means the world to me. For about four years now, I have been looking forward to this moment, so being able to have such a high position in this and getting to represent my Brazoria County fair means the world," Fine said. "Kids mean the world to me, so I hope to go to all the younger competitors to encourage them, share my experiences, and help them grow."
Ariyana Campbell of Sweeny High School received Miss Photogenic, and she hoped to spread confidence with her new title, she said.
"I am all about self-love," Campbell said. "For a long time, I did not like how I looked and wouldn't take any pictures. But, I have come to love myself because my family has instilled this great confidence in me, especially my nana. To all the little girls out there, you can do it and keep going."
Morgan Hill of Angleton High School received the Miss High Money honor for collecting more than 20 sponsors.
"This means a lot," Hill said. "It showed a lot of people supported me and were there for me. It was a great honor that so many believed in me. I have over 20 sponsors and raised over $15,000. It was a great experience, and I am thankful many people wanted to support me."
Other candidates were Gracy Kettler of Alvin High School, Pricila Zapata of Brazosport, Kendall Dean of Danbury, Lily Griggsby of Shadow Creek, Sarah Heimeyer of Brazosport Christian School and Samantha Baird of Pearland.
OTHER WINNERS
In one of their first official appearances after being crowned Friday night, Fair Mom Jessie Jennings, Little Miss Everly Rose Bouse and Little Mister Jase Dunham attended the Brazoria County Fair Queen Coordination to welcome the newest member of the fair court.
Jennings had been nominated by her children and didn't find out about the contest until a week prior, she said.
"My daughter was Little Miss last year, so I was so surprised when I was told," she said. "I'm used to showcasing them, but this is a cool opportunity. To be on that stage with those other incredible moms, I realized we are advocates and champions of our kids and what this fair represents."
Everly Rose has enjoyed the accessories that come with the title, she said.
"This is fun," she said. "I'm happy because it's ( the crown) sparkly and pretty. I'll help the queen. I'm looking forward to playing on the rides."
Jase had other things in mind for his time with the spotlight, he said.
"I was surprised because I didn't know I was going to get it," he said. "I like being a leader, and it's fun to be Little Mister. I'm just going to be a leader. My favorite thing is wearing this around (his sash and cape)."
