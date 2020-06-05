ANGLETON — A desire to see less online posting and more in-person activism led Rosharon native Brejon Lundy to organize a local protest for peace.
Lundy worked with Angleton’s leaders to schedule a demonstration after the death of Houston native George Floyd. Participants will march at noon Saturday from Bates Park, 700 Bates Park Road, to the Brazoria County Courthouse.
Lundy grew up in Rosharon and went to school in Angleton, he said. He stays in touch with many people locally via Twitter, which is how Angleton officials got in touch with him to help organize the event.
“I saw a lot of people speaking out in this, and I felt like we need to stop speaking out on Twitter with all the anger and all that, and so I said that I’m going to organize a protest, in-person,” Lundy said. “And I thought, I don’t want to see anybody just post anymore, so why can’t we just make this a small peaceful protest on a Saturday.”
At first, he expected it to be a small number of people, he said.
“I thought it would be like 20 people max, and then it blew up all over social media,” Lundy said. “It was going to be a small thing but then we ended up meeting with Angleton PD and then we went from there.”
He just wants to help deliver a message, he said
“I want to let my peers know that anybody can make a change, just be the change that you want to see in the world,” Lundy said.
He looks forward to working with local police peacefully, he said.
“The police are going to be there with minimal intervention,” he said. “They are more there for protection than intervention.”
Angleton police want this to be an example of a peaceful and united message that has not been seen elsewhere, Angleton Police Chief Aaron Ausmus said.
“We want the public to know that this will be something that the community can unite behind and that we can support,” Ausmus said. “The main thing that we are trying to emphasize is that everything that can be done in the form of preparation and contingency plans has been done.”
Angleton police are working with state and county, including every jurisdiction, he said.
“The hospitals, police, everybody, we are working together to keep this peaceful,” Ausmus said.
Angleton Police Department found the plans to demonstrate through social media.
“We were able to identify him through several police means,” Ausmus said. “He responded immediately and explained that he wants to work with us.”
Ausmus was impressed with Lundy’s initiative and heart, he said.
“We’re working closely with him and he’s completely convinced us that it’s his goal to make this peaceful,” he said.
The city is preparing parking and a route, he said.
“We’re going to do our very best to limit obstructions to traffic flow,” Ausmus said. “We’re already working with individual businesses to make sure that they are aware that this is happening.”
Some have begun to call him with concern, Ausmus said.
“We have told them that we are doing everything to make sure that nothing goes wrong,” Ausmus said. “But he’s telling us that he’s monitoring his Twitter to keep the event peaceful.”
It’s a fundamental constitutional right to allow peaceful protests, Ausmus said.
“This is not a discretionary call by the city; this is a constitutional idea,” Ausmus said. “We’re not going to be in a position to not afford people their basic constitutional rights.”
The group will march north on Walker Street, east on Highway 35, north on North Erskine Street, east onto Locust Street, and to the south lawn of the Brazoria County Courthouse, Angleton Communications Director Martha Eighme said.
“Intermittent road closures are to be expected for the safety of the participants, and designated parking has been established,” Eighme said. “The city is working collaboratively with state and local agencies to ensure overall support of a safe and peaceful protest.”
Call 979-848-5691 for information.
