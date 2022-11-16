SWEENY
As students grabbed their favorite books off the shelf and raced back into the hallway to meet their reading partner, eagerness met exhilaration.
Grade levels at Sweeny Elementary School took turns during the day having family members, older students, faculty or other invited guests read to a student during the school’s first Reading Celebration — or had the child read to them. Children in pre-kindergarten through second grade participated Tuesday, and those in third, fourth and fifth grade will have their opportunity Thursday.
There was plenty of buzz around the elementary already with a Thanksgiving lunch taking place in the cafeteria, where family members could stop by and eat with their children or relatives.
“It went way better than I ever anticipated that it would go, and the feedback from the teachers has been just phenomenal, feedback of what the kids have said about it and what the parents have said about it,” said Lina Leopold, a school librarian who helped organize the event. “So it’s been a very good day.”
Leopold went from class to class, taking pictures of students reading, getting feedback from teachers and making sure the events were going according to the Library Advisory Council’s plan. The council include Leopold and a teacher from each grade level.
“We met and had decided that we were going to do something a little different this year, and we want to do a reading celebration for every child, once every nine weeks,” Leopold said.
Not all students were able to arrange for a loved one to attend, so the school extended an offer to the high school for students there to come read to students so no one would be left out.
Sweeny Elementary Principal Matthew Way roamed the halls, and the different ages of community members reading with or to the students impressed him.
“(High school students) loved the experience of coming down again to read to the students and have great feedback from them,” Way said. “Great feedback from parents, they love being able to come into the school, spend some time with their child or grandparents and hear their student read to them.”
He believes having older students read to them builds influence in the younger children.
“We live in a community that is supportive, and when we do things like this, they respond,” Way said.
Kindergarten teacher Payton Reichardt relished parents being able to come back on campus after the pandemic..
“It was just really exciting to see them connecting with their parents and for them to see that reading is not just about something that you do in the classroom, but it’s something that you do at home so that you can do with your family,” Reichardt said.
Many of the students in her class finished a book and raced to grab another to get back to reading.
“My favorite part of this job is to see them excited to read the books,” Reichardt said. “When they’re sitting there with their book, eagerly looking around the corner to see their parents and when their eyes light up to see their parents or their loved one or their adult, it’s such a joy because they just get so excited that they’re wanting to do this with them.”
Zuleika Sanchez made time in her day to come by and read “All About Tanks” to her son, Nathan, who is in kindergarten.
“It’s always a great feeling because he’s always so super hyper and excited,” she said. “So he always has like, really big dramatic facial expressions and reactions.”
When he sprinted to his mom, he had a tight grip on his chest with the book of his choice.
“He’s really into the military,” Sanchez said. “His stepdad has been in the military, my grandfather was in the military, so he just has a long military background and so he’s interested in all that.”
Just a hallway away, another set of kindergarten students listened as fifth-grade students, parents, administration and school volunteers read to them.
“When we found out about the event was really exciting because we thought it was a great opportunity for parents to come in and read with their children,” teacher Meghan Ashley said. “For children to see that their parents read books as well, I think that’s important.”
A student in Ashley’s class, Stratton Stowers, raced to his mom to read his favorite book, “The Wild Things.”
On top of his head was a Thanksgiving hat he crafted himself with an orange and red turkey on the front and multi-colored feathers on the back. Two of them were purple, one of his favorite colors.
The next Reading Celebration will happen after Christmas break and will have a different theme, Leopold said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.