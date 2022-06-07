Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Prayer Connection and “On the Go” Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smithhart’s Texas Grill, 2440 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Contact brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
Auditions: 6 p.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. For the Shakespeare in the Glen production of “As You Like It.” Actors will be asked to present a 30-second Shakesperean monologue. Guitar playing and/or stage combat experience a plus. College credit and scholarships available. Email onstage@brazosport.edu.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Dark Matter Mystery.” What keeps galaxies together? What are the building blocks of the universe? What makes the universe look the way it looks today? Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Vacation Bible School: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Second Baptist Church 1817 Shanks Road, Angleton. Call 979-849-7220.
Reptiles With Ruby and Texas Master Naturalists: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Off The Hook Crochet & Knit: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Talewise: noon at Lake Jackson Branch Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Weekly Watercolor Workshop: 9 a.m. to noon at Art League Studio, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 members or $75 nonmembers monthly fee. Call 979-265-9661.
Teen Tuesday: 4 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Making graphic novel bookmarks. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd., in the meeting room. Call 979-233-3622.
Pirates Lost At Sea: 2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
BCLS Can Help STEM: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration is required. Call 979-415-2590.
Tween Scene: 4:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
West Columbia Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Summer Music Camp 2022: 8:30 a.m. to noon daily through Friday at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Registration online only at www.fbcbrazoria.org/children/music-camp-registration. Call 979-798-2340.
Wednesday
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Bilingual Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd., in the meeting room. Call 979-233-3622.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Make Waves Vacation Bible School: 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 501 S. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Kindergarten to fifth grade welcome. Call 979-233-5347.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
West Columbia Adult Hoopla and Pressreader: 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Second Baptist Church Vacation Bible School: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1817 Shanks Road, Angleton. Call 979-849-7220.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Thursday
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer 979-297-9984 or Eva King 979-665-5359.
Treasure Hunt With Captain Mark: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Teen Time: 4 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Ladies Craft Night: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Richwood, 2400 Brazosport Boulevard N., Richwood. Call 979-265-1111.
Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Youth Shakespeare Workshop: 9 to 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Association, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-shakespeare-workshop-ages-9-13-tickets-342375282687. Call 979-297-1570.
Toddler Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Blood Drive: noon to 4:30 p.m. at Sweeny Community Hospital, 305 N. McKinney St.. Contact Veronica Scott 979-548-1877 or vscott@sweenyhospital.org.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Second Baptist Church Vacation Bible School: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1817 Shanks Road, Angleton. Call 979-849-7220.
Teen Makers: 2 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Ages 12-18. Program: Resin Art. Supplies limited. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Free Farmers Market: 8 to 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport, Free; open to the public. Drive-thru only. Call 979-233-5271 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Fun Art Friday: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Reptiles with Ms. Ruby: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Friday
Summer Concert Series: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. This week: Satisfaction, Rolling Stones tribute band. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. Food trucks on hand. Call 979-415-2600.
Reptiles With Ruby: Noon at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Father-Daughter Hair-Styling Class: 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hester Events Center, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. $10 event will feature stylists from local salons that will teach dads (or others) basic hair-styling techniques to use with their daughters. Call 979-265-8392
Fun Art Friday: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Supplies limited. Call 979-415-2590.
