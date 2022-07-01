A Brazoria County man has pleaded guilty to making threats against the Lake Jackson Veterans Affairs, authorities said.
The threats were received by phone from July to October 2021, said Angela Dodge, spokeswoman for the Southern District of Texas U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Army veteran Mark Williams Jr., 33, pleaded guilty June 21 to threatening employees at the clinic, according to a news release by the Southern District of Texas. He also made threatening calls to the White House VA Hotline and Veterans Crisis Line, the statement reads.
“He admitted to making a series of threatening statements via interstate communications,” according to the release.
Williams’ threats began July 21, when he called the Lake Jackson clinic and said how they messed up his life, and in return, he would mess up theirs, court documents show.
He then called the White House Veterans Affairs Hotline about five days later threatening to hit people with his belt, according to documents.
On Aug 11, Williams called the White House VA again and said providers in the VA medical system were abusing and provoking him, and he threatened to harm them if they did not stop, information from his plea agreement states.
Williams called the Veterans Crisis Line and threatened the VA police Aug. 31 before calling the White House VA holding again, the document shows. He threatened to drive to Brazoria County and begin killing people, using $1,600 he received from selling his truck to buy a gun, according to the document.
“We take instances like this very seriously,” said Sharon Bondy, administrative officer of the Lake Jackson VA Outpatient Clinic. “The safety of our veterans, patients and staff is our top priority.”
Although she would not discuss specifics about the case because of privacy concerns, she noted the clinic takes security precautions, she said.
“We do have VA law enforcement present here at Lake Jackson with two police officers here,” Bondy said. “The officers routinely make rounds around the clinic and are part of a larger police force, the Houston VA police department.”
The clinic also has a memorandum of understanding with the local police department that allows the agencies to work together, she said.
Williams is facing up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine with sentencing on Sept. 6 by U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. He is free on $50,000 bond until the hearing, with the stipulation he receive a mental health assessment and care in the interim, the release said.
