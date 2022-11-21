ANGLETON
Election to be canvassed
Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court will canvass the results of the Nov. 8 general election, which included the reelection of County Judge Matt Sebesta and election of a new treasurer, district clerk and judges.
In other business, the county will have a public hearing on revisions to the Brazoria County Thoroughfare Plan. Modifications to the project in Alvin will be under discussion with an eye towards approval. There will also be discussion toward the hiring of new employees in the County Treasurer's Office.
The county will also look to award a contract for a grant administrator to move forward with submitting projects through the CDBG-MIT Grant program administered by the Texas General Land Office.
A closed session is scheduled to discuss legal matters.
The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St. in Angleton.
FREEPORT
Redistricting on top of agenda
After a special meeting to look at some options drawn up for the City Council in October, members will take another stab at determining ward boundaries.
The city has been advised by counsel that since they have discovered the wards are out of balance, they must take action to correct the problem by the end of the year. The new districts will come into play early in 2023 as a special election is required in February to fill the vacant Ward D seat.
Council is expected to approve contracts with B3 Resources for the Riverside parking lot, recreation center parking lot and repairs to T-Dock Levee Road. Tra-Con will be considered for the roof and painting of the Service Center Warehouse and improvements to the Velasco Community House.
Councilmen Jeff Peña and Mario Muraira have submitted a resolution concerning the broadcasting of all public board meetings that take place at City Hall. Most meetings are in the municipal courtroom at the police department, which is equipped for video, while the City Hall space is not.
An closed session is scheduled to discuss the Freeport vs. BrazTex litigation, pending litigation in Peña vs. Freeport Board of Adjustments, an update on the investigation into Peña’s purchase of the former Boys and Girls Club property and personnel matters regarding comments made by a council member to a city employee.
Any action resulting from the closed session will happen during the open meeting.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday at the Municipal Courtroom of the Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
LAKE JACKSON
City property could be sold
The city is keeping the agenda light for its Thanksgiving week meeting with only seven items on the agenda.
The city will discuss the appraisal value of two lots it owns on Lake Road, one just less than an acre and one about a half-acre.
Also on the agenda are a no-parking request from the School of Little People on Azalea Street and a request by Aplin Homes to burn debris in the Northwood phase four development area.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Alice Rodgers Council Chambers, 25 Oak Drive.
RICHWOOD
Charter under review
The Charter Review Commission will examine Articles 1 through 11 of the city’s charter with an eye toward updating anything out of date.
Any recommendations made by the commission will go to City Council to consideration.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1800 Brazosport Blvd. N.
SWEENY
Replatting under discussion
City Council will have a special session to discuss the replatting of lots in the Homeland Acres subdivision. If approved, it will combine lots 35 and 36 into a single lot.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 102 W. Ashley Wilson Road.
WEST COLUMBIA
Coach's possible termination to be discussed
In an unusual move, the Columbia-Brazoria ISD Board of Trustees has named West Brazos Junior High teacher and coach Alan Roberts in the agenda for the closed session portion of a special meeting they have scheduled.
The agenda indicates the board will consider “further action on proposed termination” of Roberts. Employee names are not routinely listed with pending personnel action.
Any action as a result of the closed session will follow with a public motion.
The board will also canvas the returns and declare the results of the $79 million bond measure that passed in the Nov. 8 election.
The meeting is scheduled for noon Monday in the C-BISD Administration Building, 520 S. 16th St.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.