Brazoria County will see highway improvements as it becomes part of Gov. Gregg Abbott’s $85 billion transportation plan.
The transportation plan was announced on Aug. 30 as part of the Texas Department of Transportation 2023 Unified Transportation Program to create a 10-year statewide roadway construction plan.
Brazoria County is looking to get about 291.7 million from the program that addresses Highway 35, 288 and 6, as well as CR 48, 57, 67, 60 and 56.
“This will help move vehicular traffic, which is always a good thing,” said Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta. “I know we will have work on Highway 35. Commissioners Adams and I requested work on these about five or six years ago. I believe that project will start in the near future, and I know we have five or six overpasses on 288 that are supposed to start construction, so we’ve lobbied (to have TxDot) work on those.”
The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers, according to the Texas Department of Transportation news release.
The UTP is a planning document that authorizes highway projects for development and construction, and UTP is meant to identify public transportation, maritime, aviation, and rail investment, according to the release.
Texas Department of Transportation selected the projects along with local transportation leaders based on effectiveness in addressing criteria such as safety, pavement condition, capacity, and rural connectivity, the release said.
“Those are projects much needed for public safety,” Sebesta said. “They are all important, but I think for a safety perspective on Highway 35 between Angleton and Alvin, this is needed to help traffic move expeditiously.”
Some of the projects include the widening of FM 518 from Highway 288 to Highway 35, the widening of portions of Highway 105 in Montgomery County, and the widening of 1-10 from the Fort Bend and Waller County line to West of Snake Creek in Fort Bend County, the news release said.
“Brazoria County continues to see tremendous growth, and our goal is to address that growth with projects that will improve mobility and enhance safety,” said Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Danny Perez. “The intent is to utilize the comments from our administration and leadership.”
The program is meant to reflect a continued focus on improving transportation safety as the top priority, maintaining the current system, and addressing traffic congestion, said Texas Department of Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr.
“We are making significant progress in addressing congestion in our busiest parts of the state through our Texas Clear Lanes initiative, which improves top chokepoints in our largest metro areas,” he said.
The roads being addressed have been in mind for as long as six years, Sebesta said.
“This has moved slowly. Some of these projects have been on the books for four, five or six years,” Sebesta said. “They have to wait to go through the process and to get onto TxDot’s calendar, so they take a while. A lot of those are individual contracts and we put them out for bids, and when the contractors bid them, they give them a price and time to complete. We’re glad to see TxDot spending money in Brazoria County.”
As part of the UTP plan, $12.4 billion will go to the Houston District, which includes Brazoria County, Harris County, Fort Bend, Montgomery and Galveston.
“(This) has some of the most-traveled and congested roads in Texas as well as the heaviest freight flows in the nation,” according to the news release. “As a result, the district’s major focus is congestion relief, making Categories 2, 4, 7 and 12 (Texas Clear Lanes) significant funding sources for the district.”
Overall, the 10-year plan’s goal is to ensure the transportation needs of the fast-growing state for roadway protection, said Gov. Gregg Abbott in the news release.
“TxDot’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, and metropolitan communities,” Abbott said. “This 10-year plan to address transportation needs statewide and dedicate $85 billion to improve roadways will be a huge boon to our state’s infrastructure and booming economy. As more people move to Texas and businesses grow across the state, we are working to ensure Texans’ transportation safety and mobility are secured, and businesses can flourish for generations to come.”
Funds for the project are from legislative and voter-approved initiatives that allocate portions of oil and gas taxes, sales taxes, and other money to the state highway fund, the news release said.
“These initiatives have increased the UTP over $50 billion over the 10 years, with $34.3 billion in projects approved in the 2014 TP in August 2013,” the news release said. “With rural regions of the state supporting the critical energy and agricultural industries, the approved plan includes a historic increase in funding to $14 billion for projects in rural areas.”
Overall, according to the release, the $2.5 trillion of average annual investment programmed in the UTP over the next 10 years is expected to bring in an estimated $15.5 billion per year in economic benefits.
“These benefits are a result of increased labor income and business output, as well as the addition of 58,500 direct and indirect jobs,” the release said.
The Transportation Department is working hard to not only build the new roads and transportation capacity Texas needs but to maintain the more than 80,000 miles of roads and other transportation infrastructure under their care, said Executive Director Marc Williams.
“Texas’ rapid growth reinforces the importance of investing in transportation to efficiently move both people and freight across our diverse state,” Williams said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.