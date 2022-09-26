CLUTE — The man behind Tom’s Fun Band made an appearance at the Center for the Arts and Sciences as the first show in this year’s family science series.
The center’s family science series brings in outside science-based programs to teach younger kids about a variety of topics through different avenues. Tom Wilbeck brought in various instruments to to explain the "Science of Sound" and how it is made.
“I brought my grandson because I want to show him music and science and how they're related, really because he plays violin and I always like to support STEM events," Greg Wette said. "He learned a lot and seemed to have a good time.”
Throughout the show, Wilbeck showed many interesting instruments to the kids and demonstrated how each creates sound. He also showed kids how they could make their own music without an instrument.
“What I hope for most is they have fun, and secondarily, I hope that they learn about science,” Wilbeck said. “The science is easy to understand if you take your time, take a chance to do it. Music is for everybody, and everybody can have music. You don't have to be rich, and you don't have to buy expensive things. You can make music with anything.”
A wide range of ages were seen enjoying the event and engaging in what Wilbeck had to show, with early elementary students and even their parents learning something new from the program.
“What I learned is the third grade TEKS, which I built this program off of third grade content from the STAAR test, is that kindergarteners can understand it if it's presented in a fun way and fifth graders still find it interesting. And every time without fail every time I do this program in front of adults, adults will say, 'Huh, I didn't know that,'” Wilbeck said. “If you understand how the sound is made, the science behind it, you can play every instrument. There are no barriers. You can play everything.”
One of the reasons the center puts on more science-based programs throughout the year is to draw more of the community into what the center does. Most of the time, people associate the Center with art and music but don’t realize there are quite a few scientific avenues to the organization — especially ones for smaller kids to get their foot into the door of science.
“This is our first chance to come to the center since coming to Texas and I’m happy there’s something down here like this,” said Jenny Bergstedt, who brought her young son. “I think bringing science down to the children is really important so they can grow up with more of a passion for music, sound, and science.”
For information on what the Center for Arts and Sciences is doing, bcfas.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.