SWEENY — The City Council made tentative steps toward creating infrastructure for the industrial park on FM 524 that has been advancing in fits and starts since it was purchased in 2010.
Nina Christie of the Sweeny Economic Development Corp. spoke to the council regarding extending Calvie Brown Road to allow better access to the property.
Councilman Brian Brooks, who recently visited the property to get a better sense of what is necessary, spoke favorably about the project.
“At first, I’ll admit, I was in favor of piecemealing it, but if it’s just going to be that much more and it’s going to be way less than the two-point-whatever million we were looking at before — with the interest shown in more property out there, while you’ve already got the people out there doing it, I think it would behoove us to go ahead and extend it to the end where the turn-around is out there,” he said.
Mayor Jeff Farley began dissecting the idea, first questioning why the road needed to be to Texas Department of Transportation standards. Christie responded the standard is what the council had adopted and is part of the subdivision requirements.
Some members of the council then began to ask about other options that could be taken to build the road without design details, which some of them saw as overkill, despite the proposed private road being used by semis and tractor-trailers. Among the specifications were 10-inch-thick concrete and 4-foot shoulders.
“So, it’s a requirement from the city for it to be TXDOT approved, not from TXDOT?” Farley said. “And the reason why I’m bringing it up is that it’s hard to go out and explain to taxpayers, ‘Oh yeah, we paid $2 million on a road out there at the industrial park.’ What? You know, people are going to be (upset) about that, in my opinion. I would be if I didn’t know about it and it just happened.”
“At the time that all of this was written out, it was written out and approved by the city, so we’re just going by what the city has asked us to do,” Christie said. “We have to move forward.”
At the center of the controversy is Trilogy, a company which agreed to move into the industrial park and has been waiting for the road to be extended in order to have access to the grounds. It was last extended when Phillips 66 moved some operations into the park. Council approved a grant for Trilogy this spring.
Brooks has talked with Trilogy’s owner, who needs the work to start before he can more in, the councilman said.
“I’ve said, ‘Why don’t you go out there and get started on whatever you need to do?’ Well, he wants to know where the road’s going to be and the setbacks, so we need to go out there and somehow at least mark those,” he said.
The EDC was trying to rush the process for one person at the expense of the taxpayers, Farley said, but Councilman and EDC member Bill Hayes challenged his perspective.
“It’s seven months later,” Hayes said. “We’re not trying to rush it on the EDC side, I’ll speak to that. I’ll say this on our side — we’ve been waiting.
We as a council have built this roadblock for them and they’ve not been able to move forward for seven months and we’ve got a guy who’s been waiting over a year to put his business out there.”
Farley countered his objective is to ensure the road if done correctly.
“I don’t feel it’s a roadblock, I think it’s a step back and saying, ‘Is this a right thing to do?” Farley said.
Councilman Tim Pettigrew has seen confuction confusion about the state transportation department’s requirements, saying the roads he’s seen under construction were not up to the standards presented to the council.
While the EDC collects the requested research and requirements for the council, the council took the steps of approving the hiring of Altamira-US for the purpose of providing consultation for engineering services regarding the project. They also approved the initial request to allow for project phasing and collect information on the cost differences between phasing and full construction.
“Because of cost increases, the idea of phasing may be attractive because this is what’s needed at this time, so that’s the essence of this item,” City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said, explaining the idea behind the agenda item.
A third item which would allow the EDC to pursue a loan for financing the infrastructure was not brought up for a vote.
After the regular session, the EDC also figured into a closed session where the council appointed members to serve with them. Two incumbents, Devin Lemon and Amber Murray, were reappointed, joined by new member Adlaberto Trevino.
In the same session, four members were appointed to the Crime Control and Prevention District, which is being organized for the purposes of putting a question on the ballot for voters which would allow for a portion of collected sales tax to go toward the purchase of replacement equipment for the town’s police. Linda Wolf, Vicki Kraemer, Hayes and Murray got the nods.
In other business, the city finished its budget work for the year with their final vote on the maintenance and operations tax rate. The property tax of just under 68 cents per $100 of value is barely below the voter-approval rate so that it will not have to be voted on by the electorate. The council also received findings from an audit over the 2020-21 fiscal year by the accounting firm KM&L, which came back clean.
After receiving quotes form Waste Connections for trash pick-up, the council ultimately decided to move forward with the same scheduling and services that they had been receiving with an 87-cent increase contracted for the next three years.
