LAKE JACKSON — An investigation into the shooting death of a Lake Jackson man resulted in the arrests of two people on drug offenses, authorities said.
Bracshod Deion Lee McCoy, 22, of Lake Jackson and 18-year-old Maryah Socorro Isais of Clute were arrested July 15 in the 1100 block of Fourth Street. Each is charged with multiple first-degree felony charges of manufacture and delivery of controlled substances, and third-degree felony possession of marijuana, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said in a prepared statement Thursday.
The arrests were made while police continue to investigate the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Cory Bayless and wounding of his 17-year-old son during a home invasion at about 11:10 p.m. June 27 at Bayless’ home in the 200 block of Jasmine Street. Investigators obtained a warrant for the Fourth Street home based on leads uncovered during the investigation, authorities said.
“As a result of that search warrant, potential evidence relating to this investigation along with a large amount of narcotics were recovered,” Welch said in the release.
He would not say what connection McCoy and Isais are suspected of having to the deadly home invasion.
Joesph Anthony Lee Moore, 30, of Angleton, who police arrested June 30, and Daniel Benitez Curran, 23, arrested on July 7, each is charged with capital murder. They remain in custody on a $25 million bond each.
Curran also is being held for a probation violation, according to county records. He was released Jan. 11 by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, where he was serving a sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
As officers went to arrest Moore, he shot himself in the chest in a home in the 1000 block of Alice Street in Sweeny, police said. Moore’s last reported condition, issued July 7, was critical but stable at a Houston hospital, Welch said. He did not know if Moore’s condition has changed, Welch said Thursday.
McCoy and Socorro each face bonds totaling just less than $2 million dollars each, Welch said.
A white Ford Edge is also believed to be involved and damaged by gunfire during the shooting, Welch said.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
