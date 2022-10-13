FREEPORT — The changing of the locks at Freedom House late Wednesday morning led to speculation residents might be told to leave before the initial deadline they had been given, but the fears proved unfounded.
Residents at the facility on Wednesday said they still have until Friday to find a new place to live. Some have been successful at finding a new home, but not all.
Andrew Wright has been at Freedom House for five months, he said. He worries some of the 10 men residing there who are on parole could be put back in jail if it’s suspected they were kicked out of the church for behavioral reasons, which isn’t the case, Wright said. Pastor Ernie Hutchings, who founded Freedom House in Freeport 15 years ago, told residents finances are the reason he can’t “keep this place open.”
“He couldn’t afford to pay the light bill. Stuff like that,” Wright said.
Hutchings said the decision is completely based on finances.
“The place is not closing, I’m suspending the housing,” Hutchings said. “I’ve been doing this 15 yearsv— housing people, helping people with no funding.”
Hutchings had been warning people the funding had dried up “for months” before the decision was made to stop housing as part of the church’s rehabilitation program.
“$3,000 electric bills. $750-$800 water bills. The income doesn’t match the outcome, and I’ve got more going out than coming in,” Hutchings said. “I just can’t afford it. I mean, businesses have to close down.”
The church is going to cut back to one service per week on Sunday morning while it attempted to build its finances back up, he said.
Hutchings took out a personal loan to pay for some of the church’s utilities in the meantime, he said.
“I have to stop the bleeding,” he said. “I’ve had to do this before. I’ve had to send everybody home one other time and regroup and get our feet back underneath us, and I’m not saying I’m not going to start housing again, but it’ll take a move of God after this.”
The residents are trying to make arrangements for where to stay. Some already left the facility.
Associate Pastor Thimothy Williams and volunteer Brooke Anne Reid created a gofundme page for the men and have been active in the effort to keep as many of them together locally as they can. Hutchings contacted facilities in Houston and West Columbia about taking them on, he said. but some of the men were reluctant. Many of them are trying to stay together because of the family-like support structure they’ve built.
Dennis McNutt is preparing for treatment of liver cancer and needs access to medical care, he said.
Wright pointed to George Coe, another resident who arrived at the facility about a week ago.
“I’ve got ’til Friday, he’s got ’til Friday. Everybody in there’s got ’til Friday,” Wright said, gesturing toward the doors. “I’m going to go talk to my son right now. He keeps my money and all my stuff, you know, because I’m an addict. I’m not going to sit here and tell you I’m a perfect person because I’m not. I’m here for a reason.”
Wright is being careful about his next step so he does not repeat his previous mistakes, he said.
“So if I get my time here and go get a job and start going like I was before I got on this crap again, I’ll be alright. That’s my whole goal right there and it’s worked before so it’ll definitely work again,” he said. “It’s just that they’re letting us get out of here with nowhere to go. Some of these places they’re saying for us to go to, there’s already drugs at the facility. They’re bad facilities.”
Anyone who wishes to donate to the Freedom House residents can do so at gofund.me/654463de.
