In an area with more than 200,000 registered voters, having elected offices and party nominations decided by just a few hundreds votes or less demonstrates the importance of people casting their vote, officials said.
Unfortunately, though, the number of people who don’t exercise their constitutional right to select their government leaders almost always exceeds the numbers who do.
“When you look at the city municipalities and schools elections, it’s sad to say that most people stay home and they don’t go vote,” Brazoria County Republican Party Chairman Shayne Green said. “We should have 150,000 people come out and vote every election.”
Less than 10 percent of the population on average is voting and ultimately deciding who serves on local government bodies that have the most direct impact on residents’ day-to-day lives, Brazoria County Democratic Party Chairwoman Kris McGarvey said.
“Voter turnout for the local elections is terrible, and the primaries were not much better,” McGarvey said. “Even scarier is that so many who do vote don’t even know who they are voting for or why. … We take our democracy for granted, and the honest truth is democracy can only survive with an engaged electorate.”
Because so few participate, and early voters often top the number who turn out on Election Day, races often are decided before the final votes are cast.
“That is usually the case, although I have seen it turn. That’s usually if it’s pretty close,” Deputy Election Clerk Susan Cunningham said. “Generally more people vote early than on Election Day. The last couple of elections we’ve kinda seen a surge.”
It use to be 50 percent voted early and 50 percent voted on Election Day, although now during presidential elections it is moving toward 75 percent early and 25 percent on Election Day, Cunningham said.
“It’s probably now more 60/40; it’s not to the extreme of 75 and 25,” Cunningham said. “It’s a little more than half vote early I would say. The candidates may just have to get their voters out for the full two weeks plus not just the one day.”
Green thinks early voting appeals to more people.
“I think most people believe they have to vote early in case something happens and they don’t want to miss out on voting. So they go early and get it done,” Green said. “I don’t understand why people don’t get out and vote. People stay home and the people that do vote are passionate about their candidate or the proposition of the ballot, and they want to make sure their vote counts.”
Another factor in turnout is the use of mail-in ballots, Cunningham said.
“Especially in the last runoff, I think the mail-in voting was about a third of all the votes in Angleton,” Cunningham said. “Turnoutwise, the mail-in ballots were pretty influential. Mail-in is growing. Primary years, candidates send out applications, so we get a lot more people to vote by mail because those applications are sent directly to their house for everyone 65 and older, but in off years, it’s not real heavy.”
Lake Jackson Mayor Gerald Roznovsky, who is in his second term as mayor after winning multiple City Council races, sees the diminished turnout. A younger generation coming up could be part of the reason, he said.
“I think part of it is name recognition,” Roznovsky said. “If you haven’t been in a position within the city or haven’t been active in the community, then name recognition becomes a big challenge for you going up against someone known in the community or who has a friend base.”
It goes back to people knowing who is running for office, he said.
“You hope it just doesn’t become a popularity contest. You hope the people understand the individual themself and understand what their positions are,” Roznovsky said.”
In the most recent Angleton runoff, Positions 1 and 5 went to runoffs. While Position 1 candidate Christiene Daniel won by almost a 2-to-1 margin and incumbent Mark Gongora defeated Blaine Smith by 88 votes, the outcomes could have been far different if more than 6.67 percent of eligible voters chose to participate.
Angleton Mayor Jason Perez knows how much a few votes can impact a race. The first time he ran for mayor, he lost by four votes, he said.
One of the closest races seen in this year’s local elections was for Oyster Creek City Council, where one vote decided the campaign. Newcomer Johnny Joe Romero Jr. won over incumbent Darrell Raska for Position 5 in an 18 to 17 vote.
“Not a lot of people get out and vote,” Oyster Creek Mayor Justin Mills said. “We’re pulling the same numbers as they (other cities) are. Voting turnout is horrible.”
The 10 percent turnout in Oyster Creek’s local elections is the smallest margin he’s seen, he said.
“It’s been here before. When I got in, I think it was three votes,” Mills said. “I don’t know (what keeps people from voting) if we had an answer for that, we’d be doing good.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.