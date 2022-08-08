ANGLETON
Tax rate up for discussion
The Angleton City Council will be discussing a recorded vote on the 2022 proposed property tax rate. The proposed amount is listed as 61.88 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. A public hearing rate will be scheduled for residents to comment before it is adopted as an ordinance.
Council also is expected to set a public hearing date for the proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Council Chambers, 120 S. Chenango St.
ANGLETON ISD
Discussion scheduled for tax rate
The Angleton ISD Board of Trustees will be meeting to discuss the 2022-23 fiscal year tax rate for residents. The new fiscal year begins in October.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday in the Administration Building board room, 1900 N. Downing St.
BRAZORIA
Fowl ordinance before council
An ordinance amending animal control laws regarding the keeping of fowl, such as chickens, is scheduled to be put before Brazoria City Council.
The council previously had workshops on the matter to possibly separate certain species of fowl from the overarching ordinances involving livestock.
A new category of permit fees for residential new construction titled, “Accessory Building,” including sheds, garages and barns, will also be considered. The expected fee will be 15 cents per square foot.
Other measures on the agenda include amending the mobile home ordinance regarding special use permit provisions, and a resolution committing the city to provide local matching funds to secure a FEMA mitigation grant.
Consideration to approve a payment of $195,300 to CFG Industries for the EST rehab project will be discussed, and $79,619 will be considered for payment to ISJ Underground Utilities.
In other business, Mayor Philip Ray will present a Life-Saving Award for outstanding performance.
A public hearing of 6 p.m. Aug. 23 on the proposed budget is expected to be adopted.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
ANGLETON
Record archive fee on commissioner agenda
Brazoria County Commissioners Court will welcome residents' opinions on a record archive fee imposed for preservation and restoration of documents in the County Clerk's office during their meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners approved the fee Aug 10, 2021, and the public hearing it to discuss continuing the program. Finding would go toward restoration and preservation of the historical books for $400,000, part-time employees for $150,000 and a contract for shredding paper for $10,000, according to the agenda packet.
Six bridge replacements on county roads are scheduled for approval through the Federal Off-System Bridge Program. The county's funding share is being waived in lieu of the county performing equivalent match construction. The federal projects include CR 52 at Gulf Coast Water Canal, CR 321 at Cedar Creek Lake, CR 383 at Gulf Coast Water Canal, CR 383 at West Fork Chocolate Bayou, CR 529 at Drainage Ditch and CR 668 at Mustang Bayou.
Contracts to be awarded include $3.4 million to Construction Masters of Houston of Pearland for the construction of the Brazoria County Facilities Management Warehouse and $73,778 to Niece Equipment of Buda for a stainless steel water tank.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the commissioners' courtroom on the first floor of the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St.
DANBURY
Tax calculation to be presented
A presentation of the 2022 effective tax and rollback calculation of property tax rates will be made to City Council in a special meeting. The proposal for the 2022 tax rate will be discussed but not adopted. Dates for hearings and meetings on the budget and tax rate will also be discussed.
In other business, a workshop will be held to discuss a utility ordinance.
Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6102 Fifth St.
RICHWOOD
Crime Control and Prevention budget to be discussed
A public hearing, with an eye for action, on the fiscal year 2022-23 proposed budget of the crime control and prevention district will be held by the Richwood City Council. The specialty district provides funding and equipment for police department needs.
Also, an ordinance adoption to add fees to replat is on the agenda. The replat fee includes the cost of recording, one confirmed copy and plan review.
Consideration will be made for a tax increase of up to 2.9 percent for the 2022-23 fiscal year, making the rate 60.68 cents per $100 of appraised value. Adoption will be proposed at a later meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Richwood City Hall, 1800 Brazosport Blvd. N.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Ordinances up for changes
The City Council will discuss changes in four ordinances with possible action to follow. They include ending a prohibition of games on the beach, allowing for the police chief to approve reserve officers without council action, removing a clause that allows any official to add items to council agendas and changing the allow beer sales to start at 10 a.m. Sunday instead of noon.
Other business will include a public hearing on a conditional use permit for Surfside Beach Buggy Rental to sell beer and wine, naming a police department liaison and appointing members of the Beach Advisory Committee and the Historical Commission.
Talk about the village’s water and sewer temporary injunction and beach parking are also planned.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive.
SWEENY ISD
Vacant board seat to be addressed
The Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees will discuss the vacancy in Position 5 behind closed doors during its meeting this week. The seat was occupied by Jan Reddoch, who died in June after two decades of service. An appointment to fill the seat may be considered.
In other business, the hiring of a Sweeny ISD police officer will be considered as well as the substitute pay schedule for teachers.
A budget presentation is scheduled to follow the closed session. There will be a discussion of the 2022 tax rate and a public hearing for the rate and budget will be scheduled.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Administration Building, 1310 N. Elm St.
WEST COLUMBIA
Council to discuss tax rate
City council will discuss and consider setting the maximum property tax rate when it meets this week. The final rate will be decided later, but cities routinely set a maximum they are not allowed to surpass after public hearings take place.
Council also will take up a proposed street assessment and evaluation program to be conducted by the Goodman Corp. The study would access and evaluate streets for planning purposes and for the submission for grants, city documents state.
The study would cost $31,800 and be funded through Texas Department of Transportation and Houston-Galveston Area Council, according to the agenda packet.
A public hearing on a requested permit to sell wine and beer for off-premise consumption at a convenience store planned to be built at 111 W. Brazos Ave., after which council could take action. Council also will take up a change order for the new ground storage tank and the booster pump station that could reduce the project's cost, Mayor Laurie Kincannan said.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. today at City Hall, 512 E. Brazos Ave.
