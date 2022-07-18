Brazosport ISD is optimistic that recent administration changes will bring a positive impact.
Director of Career and Technology Education and Fine Arts Jessie Jennings has accepted the Executive Director of Education Foundation and Governmental Relations position.
She replaced former director Brittany Rosenbaum with an official start date of July 1, a press release from the district said.
Replacing Jennings in the CTE and Fine Arts position is former Sweeny Assistant Superintendent Amy Pope.
“I’m so excited. Granted, I loved what I did in CTE,” Jennings said. “I’d been in CTE for over 10 years and was blessed to be the CTE Director here at Brazosport ISD for five years. It was such an honor to work alongside business and industry and see our career and technical education program grow.
“But I’m so honored to be able to take on this opportunity to come on at the helm of the foundation and work alongside our amazing board that we have, our board of directors within the foundation, as well as our amazing administration team here.”
Jennings is most excited about working with the foundation to support and show appreciation for the teachers, she said.
“I will say I’m filling very big shoes. Brittany Rosenbaum did an amazing job as the executive director of the foundation, and I’m so blessed for everything that she has done and created and grown it to what it is,” Jennings said. “My goal is just to continue to advance and showcase all the wonderful opportunities here for our teachers, students and continue to thrive in creating that partnership between our foundation, our board, as well as our community and district.”
Executive board member Nita Garza described Jennings as passionate, motivated, authentic and genuine.
“Her leadership capabilities are evident, and there is a clear link between her current work and the work of the foundation,” she said.
Pope has had five years of experience overseeing the CTE program in her role as assistant superintendent in Sweeny ISD. She has also previously served in Brazosport ISD as a teacher, assistant principal and principal, an press release from the district said.
Pope possesses the leadership skills needed to continue our tradition of outstanding CTE and fine arts programs, Assistant Superintendent Brian Cole said in the press release.
Both CTE and Fine Arts programs have been doing well, as seen with the recent record-breaking rocket program. Pope wants to ensure these programs’ continued successes and build on them, she said.
“Both programs offer a lot of opportunities for students to express their interests. And I really want to make sure that we continue the legacy that has already been created by both and take it to the next level,” Pope said.
Jennings has greatly supported Pope’s transition to this new role. The two have been working together as they both become acquainted with their new roles, she said.
“Miss Jennings has been extremely helpful, very kind, very supportive. She’s been wonderful to work with, and she took me around and introduced me to people before school was out,” Pope said. “So working with her has been great. And I appreciate all the support, and it’s nice knowing that if I have a new idea or want to try something new, I can always bounce it off of her to see if they’ve tried it before or have her help me.”
