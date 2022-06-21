LAKE JACKSON
Children holding butterfly nets tip-toed across the grass around a nursery of native plants — missing only some staccato “sneaking” music from a Tom and Jerry cartoon — to catch bugs at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory.
Cries of “Grasshopper!” and “It touched me!” abounded. Later, these specimens would go under a microscope, where all of their various nooks and crannies could be examined up close.
Adam Trujillo, education and outreach intern for the observatory, watched the kids run around, looking for their prey.
“We’re hoping to get a little bit of diversity with these kids getting these kinds of insects and the other group doing water insects,” he said.
A butterfly landed on some nearby foliage in the native plant nursery, and two boys swung their nets, attempting to catch him. It deftly flitted away and the boys lost it in the sun.
These kids were in Bird Camp, the observatory’s annual summer program that educates Brazoria County residents ages 8 to 11 about the nature that surrounds them.
Sixteen kids were able to attend this year, enjoying a wide variety of activities designed for activity and education.
“Usually we cap at 15, but this year we happen to have 16,” said Celeste Silling, the site’s education and outreach manager.
With them were enough volunteers to help make sure the little ones stayed out of trouble, including parents and grandparents. Two of those were Kathi Reeves and her husband, Ron, from Galveston, who are staying in an RV at the observatory through the summer.
Normally, they’d be traveling north through the season, but this time they opted to stick closer to home.
“We decided we wanted to stay close to Galveston Island for family reasons,” she said. “We were going to be state park ambassadors, and everywhere we went, everything was so far from Galveston that it was going to be three and a half or four hours.”
“We happened to come here for the Birds and Brew fundraiser and I remembered seeing an RV here. I thought, ‘I wonder if these people need someone to help out in the summer,’ and they said, ‘Yeah.’”
Reeves has had a great time helping with the camp, though it tended to tucker her out, she said.
“It’s fun. I mean, it’s exhausting. I don’t know how teachers do it,” Reeves said. “And these guys are great kids.”
Silling, who is in her second year in charge of the camp, would agree. She said it had been a challenge, but she’d been learning fast and was grateful to have the previous years’ worth of work to draw on.
“We’ve been doing the camp for about 15 years. We took a short break for 2020, but other than that, we do it every year,” Silling said. “I started here in 2019 and then COVID happened, so I’ve only actually done the camp one time before.”
In addition to catching bugs, the campers have started to learn the fine art of identifying birds, as well as other native plants and animals. On the last day of camp, they even were able to help get them banded. Field trips were taken to the beach and to a wildlife rescue for a change of scenery.
Silling listed some of the birds the campers often get to see.
“Whistling ducks, cardinals, blue jays, chickadees, blue birds and then we’re also going to a wildlife rescue, so depending on what she has, they might get to see some owls and seagulls,” Silling said.
Kay and Robert Lookingbill are observatory research associates and typically band birds the third Saturday of every month at the observatory. This month, they made an exception and moved it for the camp.
The hope is if the kids get hooked on nature, they’ll take that love into their adulthood.
“I have some background in bird monitoring and actually studying the birds, but I switched my focus to education because I think that’s really important for conservation — getting people involved,” Silling said.
That is a mission Reeves also is carrying out, she said.
“Ron and I are grandparents, soon to be great-grandparents, but we brought our son up, and then our grandkids, with the idea of the environment, protecting nature and enjoying it,” Reeves said. “These kids are doing the same thing.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.