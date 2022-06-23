FREEPORT — After more than 30 years at BASF, Chris Witte will retire and his successor is already in place.
Witte served as general manager of the company’s Freeport site for almost 12 out of his 35 years with BASF, finishing as a senior vice president. He announced his decision Wednesday in a news release.
“This was a tough decision because BASF is an incredible place that has allowed me to work with so many amazing people,” Witte said in the release. “I’m forever grateful for how this site accepted me into the Freeport family, and the Brazosport community has so many incredible people and organizations that continue working to make it a better place.”
A company representative said Witte was unavailable for further comment Wednesday.
Witte joined BASF in 1987. During his tenure, he held several leadership positions, including unit superintendent, operations manager and vice president of North American Chemical Intermediates. He also started an engineering professional development program, according to the news release.
His other positions include special project lead on a delegation to Germany before becoming vice president of BASF’s joint venture in Port Arthur, the release states.
Brad Morrison, BASF senior vice president of operations and site management for Greater China for the last nine years, will succeed Witte, the company announed.
Morris joined BASF in 1993 and has held several research, operations, marketing, supply chain and management positions in Germany, Australia, Hong Kong and China.He has a doctorate in physical chemistry from the University of Sydney, the news release said.
During his time in Freeport, Witte served on the executive boards of the Texas Chemical Council, Brazoria County Petrochemical Council and Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County.
He also brought BASF into the globally competitive market resulting in increased operations which was an important contribution for the Freeport site, its contractors and partners all over the globe, according to a previous article by The Facts.
“It has been inspiring to see how well industry, nonprofits and government entities work together to address issues, help one another and bring investments into our community,” Witte said. “This area will always be a special place to me.”
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
