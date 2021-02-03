The secretary to the superintendent for Angleton ISD is Emily Gardner. Two recent municipal filings stories in The Facts have misstated her last name.
The new director of the Brazosport College Small Business Development Center is Jennifer Finney. A story in Friday’s edition of The Facts misspelled her name in a photo caption. The story also misidentified the Small Business Development Center, which is affiliated with the National Small Business Development Program.
