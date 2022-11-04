Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
She Kills Monsters: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Freeport LNG Theater in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tickets $22 for general public, $16 for students, free for Brazosport College students and staff. A sister’s unplayed “Dungeons and Dragons” game found after her death leads a woman on a journey into the role-playing game and ’90s pop culture. Co-production with Brazosport College Theater Department. Purchase online at brazosport.edu/onstage. Call 979-230-3271.
Brazosport Symphony League Fall Coffee: 10 a.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences Art Gallery, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Open to the public. Call Patty Swords at 979-480-4949.
Blood Drive: 10:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Domino’s Pizza, 305 N. Gulf Blvd, Freeport. Contact Olivia Kloss at 979-665-9830 or mac6813@macpizza.net.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church In East Columbia, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. TMemorial service and silent auction for TRTA foundation. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
Saturday
Meet Your Ancestor: 5:30 p.m. at Historic Old Columbia Cemetery, Jackson Street/16th Street, West Columbia. Program featuring actors portraying five former judges at their respective grave sites. Free with refreshments to be served at the main gates. Email Tracy Gupton at tracg@embarqmail.com.
“Unusual Sibling: Earth, Moon and Sun Show”: 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Moonlight Madness: 4 to 9 p.m. starting at West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. After-hours shopping at local stores. Hors d’oeuvres, wine, limo shuttles, prizes and more. $25 per person. Call 979-345-3921 or email westcolumbiachamber@gmail.com.
Levi Jordan Plantation Historical Society Annual Meeting: 2 p.m. at Levi Jordan Plantation State Historic Site, 10510 FM 524, Brazoria. Public invited. Call Ginny Raska at 979-798-1628.
A Special Indie Author Day Event: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Local author C.L. Carner talks about how she became a self-published author. Call 979-415-2590.
5th annual Train Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Explore the world of railroading through model trains and learn about train safety. Call 979-864-1519.
Treasures by the Sea and Kite Fly-by Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Blue Water Highway, Surfside Beach. Raffle, hot soups, entertainments, vendors, kite show and more. Call 979-292-9433.
Hamburger Night: 5 to 8 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Auxiliary, 7011 FM 1459, Sweeny. Dine in or take out. Hamburger Basket $9. Karaoke starts at 8 p.m. Call 979-345-4409.
Fall citywide garage sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout West Columbia. Call 979-345-3921.
Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Tractor Supply, 2916 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Locally grown, fresh produce, seasonal products and handmade goods. Call 979-848-8855.
Christmas sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center Country Store, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Sale on Christmas merchandise. Call 979-345-5955.
Sunday
Beethoven Symphony No. 6: 4 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Concert features Beethoven’s beloved Pastoral Symphony and other classical favorites. Celebrating symphony’s 40th anniversary. Tickets $27. Call 979-230-3156.
Blood Drive: 8:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 South Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact Rich Kaus at 979-236-4750 or rmkause@gmail.com.
