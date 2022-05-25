Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. ENE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Angleton High School junior will find out tonight whether she wins the grand prize in the Spanish-language TV talent competition “Tengo Talento Mucho Talento.” The champion will be decided by viewers’ votes.
ANGLETON — With her performance in the finals of “Tengo Talento Mucho Talento,” Angleton High School junior Amy Martinez is relying on votes to win the whole show.
The finals aired at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Estrella TV, she said.
“The active participants are on stage and as soon as the performance is over, the host will say, ‘If you like their performance call a number.’ The number will be on screen,” Martinez said.
People can also vote on the Estrella TV app or at estrellatv.com, so there are three different ways to vote, she said.
The results will be aired Wednesday night, Martinez said.
Martinez began her journey with the Spanish-language TV show that translates to “I Have Talent, Lots of Talent” in late March. She is one step away from winning the $100,000 grand prize after receiving a golden ticket to the finals during the episode broadcast Monday night.
The show is based on a points system by judges in the first few rounds. The contestants are put in groups of four, and from there whoever received the most points advances to the next round.
“Talento Mucho Talento,” has a format similar to “America’s Got Talent” in that it is not exclusively a singing competition.
Martinez has returned to California about four times for the competition with her most recent visit being last week after finding out May 17 she was destined for the finals. She headed back to California on Thursday.
Martinez and her family gathered at La Casona in Angleton to watch her make the finals. Previously, only her mother accompanied her however, her brother and father were able to attend this time, she said.
Martinez ended the night by watching her win on TV over her competitors because she received more than 70 points.
There will be about 20 to 25 performers competing in the finals, she said.
The show has been a dream of Martinez’s since she was a young girl, she said.
Her dad influenced her to respond to the show’s open tryouts, and after careful consideration, she chose to perform, Martinez said.
Martinez spent time in the spotlight earlier this year when she earned fifth chair in mixed choir for the Texas Music Educators Association All-State Choir and played a major role in the Angleton High School production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
