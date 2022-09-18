The Gulf Coast Bird Observatory was a flutter with activity Saturday as it kicked off the first weekend of their annual Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza.
The event is a celebration of the tens of thousands of ruby throated hummingbirds that migrate through the Texas coast this time of year.
The observatory hosts various environmental and nature organizations to teach the community about what they do in the area while also collecting data.
For research purposes, some of the hummingbirds are captured and banded by biologists to check if they’re healthy, observatory executive director Mitch Hagne said.
“That band has a very specific number that's just for that one bird,” Hagne said. “So if that bird is ever caught anywhere else, they can track where it went, they can figure out age and what their migration routes are. There's a lot of scientific data that they can figure out by doing that.”.
Visitors are also given the opportunity to symbolically adopt their own hummingbird allowing them to be part of the banding process where they get to hold one of the hummingbirds.
“If the bird they ‘adopted’ is ever caught again, you get an email saying, ‘Hey, your bird was in the Yucatan or in New York,’ or wherever it happened to be on its migration route,” Hagne said. “Today is all about letting people learn and understand what's so important about the bird's migration and the science behind it and just to enjoy the ruby throated hummingbird.”
The banding experience and adopting a bird often brings people back to the event yearly.
“This is my third time adopting a bird, feeling the heartbeat. It's very emotional. It's very spiritual for me,” visitor Ruth Ann Willis said. “I think it's very important for children. I think every child should come and experience this. I think it would give them a sense of compassion for the special creatures.”
Among the visiting organizations were local museums and conservation organizations. Representatives from Sea Center Texas brought their touch tank filled with critters, and Master Naturalists appeared with live reptiles. The organizations all spoke about the topics of wildlife and the environment in the area, teaching visitors how they can be involved in protecting nature.
People who don’t understand wildlife often don’t work to protect it. Once they understand and learn about nature, perspectives are changed. Often people come to treasure and enjoy wildlife and make more efforts to save it, Hagne said.
“We're trying to let the public know about the birds; what they need in hopes that they will start being more conservation minded,” he said.
For many visitors, this is their first time visiting the observatory. Visitors get the opportunity to learn more about what the observatory does as an organization overall and not just in regards to the local hummingbird population.
“Something like this is what makes a community or a city great. Places like this that can bring enjoyment and education to the public,” volunteer Kathi Reeves said. “I really just believe that these guys do a good job. They really believe in what they’re doing.”
The second day of the Xtravaganza will take place from 8 a.m. to noon next Saturday at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 West TX-332, Lake Jackson.
Admission is $5 per person and children under 12 get in free. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the Xtravaganza that includes childrens’ arts and crafts activities, vendors, and a native plant sale.
