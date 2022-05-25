DANBURY — The discovery of incorrectly weighted grades will scramble the class rankings of about three-quarters of Danbury High School seniors, including those in the top 10, district officials said.
“All I can say at this point is, ‘I’m sorry,’” Danbury ISD Superintendent Nancy Sandlin told parents and students at a special board meeting Monday night. “I’m sorry for the impact this issue has had on each of you individually, and assure you that the school board, my administrators and I, are committed to putting in the checks and balances so that this will never happen again.”
The district commissioned an audit of student grade-point average after an initial concern led to finding additional errors.
“Last November, our registrar and some of you parents noticed some possible discrepancies in the student transcripts. We conducted an internal audit in December and January,” Sandlin said. “As each issue was corrected, other discrepancies appeared.”
As a result, Danbury ISD contracted with the Region 20 Education Service Center from San Antonio, one of 20 such centers in the state of Texas, to perform an independent audit of the grades, focusing on the graduating senior class as the first priority.
ESC-20 representative Jay Young appeared via internet conferencing in order to explain what was found and also answer parents’ questions.
“First we started with what the GPA policy was for how to weight different courses and how all the different courses would be calculated in your GPA policy,” Young explained. “As my staff member began doing her work, she did find a number of discrepancies in the system in how courses were coded.”
Some courses received a “single weight,” while others were double weighted, essentially meaning they were counted twice, he said. Danbury ISD’s policy does not contain any allowances for double-weighted grades, Young said.
“There were some courses — and it seemed to be intermittent, there didn’t seem to be any consistency in how those courses were recorded, where some courses were double-weighted,” he said. “We also found a couple of instances of some courses that were tied to the wrong table.”
This meant some courses were weighted at different scales between 4.0, 4.5 and 5.0 for grading. Typically, Advanced Placement courses are weighted at 5.0, but some were in the wrong grading scale and counted for less than they should have, Young said.
The audit went into every class in all four years of the students’ transcripts, finding discrepancies throughout, he said.
The problem should not recur because when fixes were applied, they automatically corrected underclassmen’s GPAs, leading to fewer issues found in those grade levels, Young said.
Prior years’ GPAs and transcripts will not be addressed, Sandlin said.
For parents with students graduating at week’s end, the promise of future fixes did not appease their concerns as they try to get transcripts ready for colleges and GPA changes causing problems with already-made plans.
One parent, Alvin Community College employee Cathy Lebouef, said she brought issues with the dual-credit grading system up to the school board as many as three years ago.
The school’s policy has been for students in dual-credit classes to either present numeric grades as a percentage or to submit letter grades, which leads to a flat entry of a 95 percent for an A, 85 percent for a B and so on.
This has led some parents to say certain students have “gamed the system,” allowing them to receive a higher percentage than they earned by submitting letter grades.
“I’ve said this for years that it was done incorrectly and it’s not done as other school districts are done, so that’s not an ACC policy, that is a Danbury ISD policy,” Lebouef said.
Grading guidelines, including the dual-credit policy, would be reviewed this summer, Sandlin said.
Board Vice President Tara Bulanek Williams, one of three trustees at the meeting, expressed a desire for more communication with the school’s parents.
“I don’t want to speak for the board, I only want to speak for myself, but I want you to know that this doesn’t fall on deaf ears,” Williams said.
“I had no idea about the numerical grades, I’m going to be honest with you,” she said. “I personally work at Alvin ISD and I’m proud of Danbury, and I’m proud of what we do, but I agree it needs to be better and we’re working on it.”
An impromptu meeting with affected seniors is planned for Friday morning, ahead of commencement exercises that night.
