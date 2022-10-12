FREEPORT — Ten men who are living at Freedom House as they overcome addiction have been told they need to vacate by Friday.
The men have been living there in what founder Ernie Hutchins described as a “faith-based rehab” under a six-month program to achieve and maintain sobriety.
Associate Pastor Thimothy Williams said none of them finished the six-month commitment they had made to the program and vice versa. The amount of time each resident has been at Freedom House varied, he said.
“We’ve got, right now, anywhere from one week to five months and everything in-between,” Williams said.
Volunteer Brooke Anne Reid said the men told her Hutchins cited “financial reasons” for the unplanned closure. Reid said she’d gotten to know the men over quite some time, taking walks with them every morning and helping to improve their living conditions.
“I did find out yesterday. I got a call from several of the guys there,” Reid said. “You could say they were upset, because several of them were in tears not knowing what they were going to do, because Ernie came into the building on a Monday morning and told them that they had to find another place to live by Friday. They had five days to get out.
“Which is really, really, really, really, really scary, because several guys in there — one was just diagnosed with cancer and he was just setting up a surgery.”
An attempt was made to contact Hutchins on Tuesday afternoon, but Freedom House was not open.
Some of residents would have difficulty finding a place due to criminal records they obtained before seeking help with their addictions, Reid said.
Above all, they had become each others’ support structures, she said.
“I just don’t understand the urgency of him kicking them out of the building and not giving them enough notice,” Reid said. “So many of them receive mail there. They’ve been living there for months. Some of them, he told them they were going to be long-term residents.”
To his knowledge, the program was not being shut down and he would stay there as long as the men were at the church, Williams said. However, he will reevaluate his position with the organization should the men be forced to leave, he said.
“Right now, what we’re doing, we’re basically trying to relocate them the best way we can. We have developed a gofundme page to try to raise funds for these guys. There will be no assistance from the church whatsoever. We’ve been told that already,” Williams said, trying to hold back his emotions.
The gofundme page is seen as a short-term response to the sudden announcemen. The effort is being overseen by Williams, Reid and Angelique Walsh, a friend of Reid with nonprofit experience who set the page up for them and is listed as the organizer. Reid and Williams are listed as the beneficiaries.
Walsh’s social media listed gofund.me/654463de as the address. The page can also be found by searching the main site for her name, where it appears under the title “Save Haven.”
Reid said this was due to the quick turnaround of the developing situation and to keep the funds from being mishandled.
“I didn’t know what else to do because I didn’t want anyone else to have access to that in order to try to save them, but it was Pastor Thim or myself, because that’s his ministry and we wanted to be able to help support it,” Reid said.
They’ve also been doing what they can to find the men short-term housing, and people had reached out to them with suggestions, she said. Whatever funds they can collect will be used to find a solution that allows the men to stay together.
“We’ve created a family dynamic within the men who live at the church,” Reid said. “There are some that don’t have family members at all and that’s their family.”
There is more at stake for the residents than having a roof over their heads, Williams said.
“These guys have worked real hard to stay sober,” he said. “For them to be told they’ve got to leave, that’s almost self-destruction for them.”
