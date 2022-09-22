ANGLETON — Plans to move some of Angleton ISD’s administrative departments to the former Benchmark Electronics building are moving forward after trustees awarded a contract with an architectural firm.
A unanimous vote by the board of trustees Tuesday approved PBK Architectures to take on the Support Services Renovation project, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“We need more office space as we’re growing, and some of the departments are being moved over there,” Edwards said. “They are in crowded, insufficient conditions right now, which will allow them to have more room to operate more effectively.”
About five months ago, the district bought the vacant Benchmark manufacturing building intending to renovate it into office space and warehouse space for the district to help meet the growth the district is seeing, Edwards said.
It plans on being called the Angleton ISD Operation Service Building, housing the technology, maintenance, purchasing, human resources and child nutrition departments and the business office.
It’s located along Highway 288-B north of town. Remodeling will be done in phases, Edwards said.
Although no funds have been allocated for the project, the board determined savings from the bond issue and money from the district’s reserves can be put toward the overhaul, Edwards said.
“Once we get a design, we’ll determine how much we’re going to budget and figure out exactly where the money will come from,” Edwards said. “We haven’t gotten that far in the process.”
Growing pains come as no surprise to Angleton since the district’s upcoming bond request focuses on an additional elementary and junior high after seeing a 4 percent student increase.
The district did a demographic study in 2020 that projects 1,600 additional elementary seats will be needed in the next five to eight years, with both Frontier and Westside elementary already at functional capacity, Edwards said.
The current junior high has about 1,600 students, while the max is about 1,800 seats. It will be at functional capacity by 2027, while the high school will hit its capacity by 2033, Edwards said.
In other businesses, the board approved contracts for special education programs and teachers for speech therapy and the visually impaired.
“A lot of times, because those are highly specialized fields, it is awfully hard to hire teachers to work for the district in those areas,” Edwards said. “So what we have is contract work, which means we sign a contract with an outside agency for them to come into the district to provide those special education services.”
For speech therapy, the board awarded Soliant.
“In an effort to meet the needs of students receiving services throught Special Education, I am requesting the approval of contracted services for Speech Therapy with Soliant,” according to a memo from the Director of Special Education Patrick Monaghan.
The contract will not exceed $95,000. Budgeted salaried for vacant positions will cover the cost.
They also contracted Christy Huber, a certified teacher for the visually impaired, for no more than $60,000. The position is budgeted.
