OYSTER CREEK
Council to address game room complaints
Council will discuss legal aspects, zoning and code enforcement on the game room ordinance with a business owner, Shauntae Johnston, when they meet 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 3210 FM 523.
Officials will also consider approving the Army Corp of Engineers’ right of entry on Duncan Drive for archeological surveys.
For information or a full meeting agenda, call 979-233-8481.
