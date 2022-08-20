SURFSIDE BEACH — The aldermen of Surfside have their work cut out for them.
In a special meeting Wednesday, the City Council gathered to discuss the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, focusing on the town’s Systems Fund. As the city went through the proposed budget, leaders found a number of items that exceeded their estimates for the current year, and some they expect to jump for next year. Many of these increased costs are the same costs hitting residents through inflation.
A cost-of-living increase for employees of more than $11,000 is currently listed among the line items, as are higher costs for insurance, not just because of the cost of individual policies, but because of an increased number of city employees.
Among those insurance estimates, workers compensation coverage is expected to rise and is being calculated as its own line item. The Texas Municipal League is also billing the city more for the training programs it provides.
One major headache has definitely cost the city, literally and figuratively— the sewer system.
The city’s budget lists that just more than $150,000 has been spent on the system and its maintenance so far in the fiscal year that began last October, far above the $84,000 allocated — and next year’s estimate of $80,000. While the city hopes to reign in these costs next year, they are waiting on distribution of funds from a Houston-Galveston Area Council grant.
“It’s up in Austin with the (General Land Office). They’re trying to determine the MOD, which is the mode of dispersement,” Surfside Mayor Gregg Bisso said. “Everyone that was thinking it was going to come out during the summer time, it hasn’t shown up yet, so we’re not the only ones waiting on that.”
The proposed budget already lists a $7,000 increase for sewer utilities, and for the water system, plus a $3,500 increase for water sample testing and $10,000 more for chemical expenses, among other expenses.
One question mark is the implementation of the city’s new water project, which is expected to be online in eight months, and what expenses and revenues may accompany that change.
“The revenue is going out as soon as it comes in, but the problem is the sewer system is eating up any surplus,” Bisso said of the city’s current income from their water utilities.
The budget will likely be tweaked in more ways than just finding cuts as some necessities were pointed out as possibly being inadequately funded.
“Really, I’d like to see us allocate more funding for some of these basic supplies that are needed. If we had the money to give them more money up front to have this stuff on hand we might have less lag time in repairs,“ said Alderman Sean Robertson, who was speaking to the council through Zoom. “But we’re waiting on supplies and materials.”
While it was pointed out by City Secretary Amanda Davenport that the Systems Fund wasn’t required to be balanced the same way the general fund is, the council still was concerned about deficits catching up to the city. It was noted there was a balance of $198,000 in the town’s coffers in July.
“There’s a potential for the rest of the year as we’re managing the rest of the General Fund to have some more come in for that to help cover the distance, but we’re just looking for that to cover the delta that we already approved in 2022,” Robertson said.
The proposed General Fund for 2023 is up from an approved $1.8 million in 2022 to a proposed $2.4 million in 2023.
With regard to income, a great deal of that expected increase — more than $500,000 — comes from higher property taxes. Values saw a jump of over 40 percent in the last year, according to assessors. Sales taxes, court fines and emergency medical services are also expected to rise in the upcoming year.
The General Fund’s expenses have an expected jump of $375,000 for EMS salaries. Other increases were listed for wages regarding the court clerk, bookkeeper and janitorial services, among others. Police wages were listed as lower than the current year, possibly due to the number of reserve officers being courted by the city’s police chief. Other expenses that reflected increased costs over last year included hardware, postage and fuel.
A revised budget will be presented Sept. 6, when the council has scheduled a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. to discuss it. The budget and tax rate must be approved by the start of the fiscal year Oct. 1.
