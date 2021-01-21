The Facts makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of its information, and it is our policy to correct errors promptly. Errors may be reported by telephone at 979-237-0148, fax at 979-265-9052 or email at news@thefacts.com.
- Danbury City Councilwomen Heather Martin and Brenda Milligan have filed their paperwork to run for reelection. Clute council members Don Oakes or Travis Quinn have not filed for reelection, nor has anyone else filed to be on Clute’s municipal election ballot. That ballot also will include the race for Clute municipal judge. A roundup of local election filings in Wednesday’s edition of The Facts contained incorrect information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.