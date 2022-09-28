Sweeny ISD officials took their first official photograph with their new board member Trina Smith. From left to right, Earl Mathis, Debra Fields-Bell, Donna Bohlar-Schroeder, Superintendent Daniel Fuller, Trina Smith, Connie McAda, Amanda Baca and Bryan Douget.
Contributed photo
Trina Smith is Sweeny ISD’s newest board member appointed this month to fill the vacant spot left after the death of Jan Reddoch.
SWEENY — The School Board spot vacated by the passing of long-time Trustee Jan Reddoch was filled by a community member who, like Reddoch, has decades of experience working in education.
This month, the Board of Trustees appointed Trina Smith to fill Position Five.
Smith, an alumnus of Sweeny High School, has worked in the learning sector for 23 years, and is currently employed by the Windham School District as a student advisor.
The appointment came at the end of a lengthy search that began early this summer and started with half-a-dozen nominees from the school board’s recommendations under consideration.
“Then we had narrowed it down amongst ourselves to two,” Board President Donna Bohlar-Schroeder said.
After interviews, Smith’s appointment was made. She spent one of her first meetings in an over three-hour executive session with the board on Monday, speaking behind closed doors about topics such as payroll duties, campus administrator duties and the Education Foundation by-laws.
The board appreciated how Smith encompassed some of the same qualities that made Reddoch such a valued member of the board for decades, Schroeder said.
“The reason we went with her was because of her teaching experience and counseling experience,” Schroeder said. “We did want to fill that role with a teacher, to kind of carry on Ms. Reddoch’s legacy, because she was a teacher for so many years, and we wanted to bring that perspective to the board.”
While that gives her big shoes to fill, it was also apparent to Schroeder that Smith has her own qualifications and thoughts.
“We haven’t gotten to interact a whole lot yet, but we had a good board meeting last night and she brings a lot to the table,” Schroeder said. “I do like the way that she’s a very independent thinker and she’s going to bring her own style to the board.”
In a press release from the school, Smith was said to have leadership experience in various professional and civic organizations and is seen as a future positive influence on the board. In her personal life, she’s been married for 24 years and has three children with her husband, Kelly Smith.
“I am excited to help strengthen the district’s ongoing commitment to school safety and the tradition of academic excellence by promoting a culture of lifelong learners,” Smith said in the release.
Smith will serve through next May, when Reddoch’s term would have expired.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
