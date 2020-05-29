ANGLETON — Council members want to reopen the city as soon as possible while following Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidelines.
At Tuesday’s meeting, staff said they need better direction on the reopening of playground structures, as council members debated what to do and Mayor Jason Perez is not confident that the city should reopen completely yet, he said.
“My personal opinion is that if you can manage it with social distancing in place, allow use of the playground,” Perez said. “If not, hold off, because if you are making business open by 25 percent, then why make our city structures completely open.”
Councilman John Wright believes playgrounds should be opened in June, he said.
“So if you have baseball going on with kids sitting in the dugout, how different is that,” Wright said.
At the end of the day they have to look at what’s best for the city, Police Chief Aaron Ausmus said.
“With the signage, with the hand washing stations, you can mitigate that, then watch what the country is doing down the line,” Ausmus said.
Parks employees could also make efforts to keep the space clean, Councilman Cecil Booth said.
“I think I also read that the park can make some effort to clean everything, fumigate it,” Booth said.
Restrooms will be open at-your-own-risk, council determined Tuesday.
“It’ll be where restrooms are cleaned every four hours, with warning signs,” Booth said.
Council decided to waive late fees for May, which would cost the city $16,131, according to the agenda.
“Man, that unemployment is still high,” Perez said. “I mean, some people are going back to work but many with reduced hours and I don’t know what specifically it is for Angleton but for Brazoria, as a whole, it’s at 12 percent.”
Council selected a vendor for the AMI meter implementation project, which should increase accuracy to water meter readings.
“This is a great thing for Angleton,” City Manager Chris Whittaker said. “We’re moving into the 21st century for the meters and customers’ software.”
Council decided to move forward with installing Sensus water meters. Wright abstained from the vote due to his employment with the product’s parent company.
Tuesday was council member Cody Vasut’s last day on council, since he is running for House District 25 representative.
“The way you treat everybody is with respect and fairness, bar none,” Wright said.
As all council members thanked Vasut for his service.
“I just encourage everybody to be involved,” Vasut said. “And I’m confident that if you do your part to be engaged, that you’ll get back what you put in.”
Vasut surrendered his name plate and his position as councilman Position 5 to Mark Gongora.
