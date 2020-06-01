QUINTANA — Looking at Quintana Beach littered with beer bottles and debris from Memorial Day visitors was too much for Liz Quilty and Renee Music. They had to do something.
Along with their 8-year-old daughters, Quilty and Music spent Thursday morning picking up mounds of garbage left behind from three days of beachgoers visiting and partying.
The well-being of the beach was always a concern of the two friends since they were young. Now with their daughters, the mothers hope to enlist that love and appreciation for the ocean on to them.
“My parents brought me to the beach when I was a kid so this is near and dear to my heart,” Quilty said. “I want to teach our daughters how to treat the beach.”
Quilty’s daughter Nikki loves coming out to the beach with her family and staying in a camper in Quintana Beach County Park.
“I don’t like it when people dirty up the beach,” Nikki said. “It’s good because it helps us save the sea turtles."
The women filled nine 39 gallon bags with trash from a tenth of a mile stretch of beach, Quilty said.
“It doesn’t look like we have done a lot of progress but we did,” Quilty said.
Beer bottles and fishing lines were the most abundant pieces of litter found on the beach, which could prove harmful to wildlife and people, Quilty said.
“When we were picking up at the jetties, there was fishing line everywhere,” Quilty said. “The fishing lines can trap the birds and kill them. People can step on the glass and hurt themselves.”
Parks Director Bryan Frazier echoed disgust for “careless people,” leaving waste on the beach and the dunes.
“Trash on the beach is always an issue, COVID or not,” Frazier said. “It’s good stewardess to pickup. It’s gross, expensive and hurts the beach ecosystem.”
This happens every Memorial Day weekend, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“It’s mind-boggling how some people can be so disrespectful of their surroundings and their environment," he said.
While strolling the beach, Frazier said he passed by discarded tents, mattresses, bicycles and other items.
“We understand some trash will fly out, that’s one thing,” Frazier said. “When people don’t care it’s egregious and there is no reason. It’s not sanitary. It’s ugly and disrespectful.”
Despite daily cleaning services, crews have difficulty keeping up with the constant influx of trash through the 14 miles of beach property, he said.
“We are doing everything they can do,” Frazier said. “We encourage people to put their trash away. We aren’t asking for much. It doesn’t take much effort.”
The parks department will add seasonal positions to assist with trash pickup and add another roll-off trash container, he said.
The women will return in the following days to finish cleaning and hope future guests put think about the environment and the ocean.
“It’s easy to say something; it’s harder to do something,” Music said. “People see this as not their problem when they come to visit.”
Residents and beachgoers need to take more responsibility when it comes to keeping the beaches beautiful, Quilty said.
“Be aware of what’s is being left behind,” she said. “They are thinking in the moment and not when they leave. You should bring your own trash bag.”
Freeport LNG and other organizations clean up occasionally, but not frequently enough, Quilty said.
“There is only so much state funding can do,” Quilty said. “It’s up to the private citizen.”
The duo, along with American Heritage Girl’s Troop 6109, are planning a similar cleanup for July 5 to clean after the July 4 visitors.
“You don’t have to be member,” Music said. “We can use all the help we can get. The more hands, the more work.”
For more information, email lakejacksonahg@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.