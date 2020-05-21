ANGLETON — United Way of Brazoria County has been awarded $161,412 under Phase 37 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program and has also allocated an additional $230,127 to Brazoria County to combat the effects of COVID-19 under the recently passed CARES Act.
United Way of Brazoria County is encouraging 501(c)3 organizations to apply for funding. EFSP is governed by a national board composed of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA: United Jewish Communities; the National Council of Churches of Christ; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. A representative of the Federal Emergency Management Agency chairs the board.
A local EFSP board comprised of representatives from The Salvation Army, the American Red Cross in Brazoria County, United Way of Brazoria County and representatives from food pantries, faith-based organizations and other social services providers will determine how the funding will be distributed among emergency shelter and food programs.
Under terms of the award, local government or voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must be a private, voluntary and non-profit organization or a government unit, have an accounting system, practice non-discrimination and demonstrate capability to deliver emergency food and shelter programs. Organizations must have been in operation for at least six months and private volunteer organizations must have a volunteer board of directors and must submit names and addresses.
Interested organizations and agencies are asked to download the application at www.uwbc.org. PDF application can be sent to Gloria Luna, Brazoria County EFSP Board Chair, at gluna@uwbc.org. The application deadline is noon May 29.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program began in 1983 with a $50 million federal appropriation. The program was created by Congress to help meet the needs of hungry and homeless people throughout the United States and its territories by allocating federal funds for the provision of food and shelter.
During its 28 years of operation, the program has disbursed more than $3.7 billion to more than 13,000 local providers in more than 2,500 counties and cities.
