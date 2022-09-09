After water filled the bottom 3 feet of their home for a week after Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and the couple experienced 20 floods in 29 years at their Alvin-area home, a federal grant program that would pay for Kelli Pelton and her husband to elevate their home sounded like a great opportunity.
The results have been anything but satisfying, Pelton said.
Time delays and property damage, the couple argues, prompted them to bring in an attorney as part of a grievance against work performed by Arkitektura Development Inc. and administrator GrantWorks under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The county received two grants of $30 million each to raise the homes of hundreds of county residents in an effort to reduce the number of properties prone to flooding.
Brazoria County commissioners contracted with GrantWorks of Austin to help write and process grant applications. Under terms of the individual contracts signed with the program, grant money covers 75 percent of the renovation or elevation costs while homeowners cover the remaining 25 percent.
“The county procured a grant administrator, which is GrantWorks,” Shine said. “There are contracts between the property owner and the county that the federal funds to be utilized will be a certain amount, and the homeowner will be responsible for a certain amount.”
The county purchasing department made a list of eligible contractors, and the homeowner chose which they wanted to use, Assistant District Attorney Mary Shine said. FEMA guidelines are strict about what can and can’t be done with the money, and any disputes are between the homeowner and the contractor.
How the process has played out for the Peltons prompted them to file letters of complaint with the Texas Office of the Inspector General), Federal Emergency Management Agency, all four Brazoria County commissioners and the Brazoria County District Attorney, she said.
“They have another batch (of houses) about to be raised, and this information needs to get out to the public before people fall victim,” Pelton said.
WHAT WENT WRONG
Pelton and her husband entered the program last October after their house in the 3100 block of CR 237 was found eligible to participate, she said. Homes damaged at more than 100 percent of their value at least once during the previous 10 years or whose owners filed multiple claims of more than $1,000 over the last decade qualified, officials said.
After choosing Arkitektura Development to do the work, which included raising the house a little more than 5 feet and making a concrete barrier with rebar, it took weeks before work started, Pelton said. After it did begin, there were weeks workers didn’t show up, which led to delays, she said.
“The house went for four weeks, just sat and no work,” Pelton said. “We were told there were too many contracts going on, and when our lead guy would show up, he said they weren’t enough guys.”
With a 90-day deadline on the project, Pelton said they were on her property for almost two months longer than that.
“The contract that we signed at the county through GrantWorks specifically was written and signed that if the work was not finished by 90 days, we are to be paid $100 for every day after that,” Pelton said. “They were on our property for 149 days, and it was not because of delays.”
GrantWorks admits it signed off on the work extension to Arkitekture, GrantWorks President Bruce Spritzengle said.
“In terms of the agreement with the contract, there was some time that went and exceeded that. The contract allows extensions due to weather or other conditions to have additional days to complete the work,” Spritzengle said. “We were asked with the contractors additional time if it was in accordance to the contract, and our opinion was that they were valid reasons to go over the 90 days.”
Although the goal was to complete projects within the contracted time limit, extensions were allowed if delays were caused by factors out of the contractor’s control, Arkitektura owner Phillip Contreras said.
“For this project, we were awarded an extension due to a machine being broken. There was a block at the manufacturing plant, and the color could not be made in time for the homeowner requested,” Contreras said. “This time extension was documented and approved by GrantWorks and an extension for weather delays.”
OTHER ISSUES
After filing several complaints, Pelton said workers would randomly show up to complete the work, and they tore down all the stones on the front wall four times and had someone at her house while not home in March, she said.
Pelton also argues she should be reimbursed for the time extension.
“I was then told I was getting approved for the $100 a day and that GrantWorks had approved me to be paid back for the days they were on our property,” she said. “The project manager sent the stuff to Mary Shine, and all of this took place on Feb. 24. We thought we were all done, and on July 26, I get a letter about the time delay. It was from the new project manager that had reversed the decision.”
There is a process that has to take place before a reimbursement is issued, said Wendy Kirby, vice president of FEMA Disaster Relief Recovery for GrantWorks.
Although GrantsWorks and Arkitekture were unsure about what took place specifically on the Peltons’ project, they hope to work with the couple on any other issues they have, company representatives said.
“We have been in communication to try to resolve this to come to a satisfactory conclusion with this project,” Spritzengle said. “We hope the homeowner and contractor can come to a satisfactory conclusion on this. We’re hoping to try to facilitate that. We’re making a concerted effort to assist the homeowner in resolving the issues with the contractors.”
There are some documents the homeowner needs to provide and complete to get the substantial funding back for the cost incurred, he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.